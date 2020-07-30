Evers makes masks mandatory indoors statewide starting on Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, despite saying for weeks if he’s not sure any statewide orders regarding COVID-19 will hold up in court, on Thursday ordered masks to be worn indoors when not in a private residence statewide.

The order is scheduled to go in effect Saturday and will remain in effect, unless it is overturned or cut short, at the end of September. Those found to be breaking the order could face a civil forfeiture of up to $200.

But Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that his department will not enforce the order, just as he said he would not enforce the Safer at Home order preceding it being overturned.

In a text to The Journal Times, Schmaling said that Evers’ order is “another overreach by our state government that I will not enforce. I have confidence that our citizens, business owners and visitors will take reasonable precautions to keep themselves and others they encounter safe.”

Schmaling added: “We will leave the enforcement of this to our local health department experts.”