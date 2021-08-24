Evers makes $250 million announcement in Racine; governor opens up federal money to address health care disparities

“We’re here to serve the people and we look forward to opening so that everyone has access to affordable health care,” Muhammad added. “No matter where they come from, no matter their income, insurance, lack of insurance, we know that the need is here.”

The clinic, which may open sometime this fall, was designed to offer basic dental care, health care and some behavioral health care.

The clinic will give at-risk or underserved community members a place to go instead of going to the emergency room, which sometimes happens when people do not have the resources to see a doctor in private practice.

The clinic has two rooms for dental service, four examination rooms for health care, and two rooms for behavioral health care. It is expected to have a sliding-scale fee structure, and they will bill Medicaid, Medicare, and third-party private insurance.

As such, depending on a person’s eligibility, the service might be free or it might be offered at a significantly reduced cost.

City response

The governor’s announcement received an enthusiastic response from the members of the Racine City Council who were present.