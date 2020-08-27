 Skip to main content
Evers has requested other states to send National Guard to Kenosha
MADISON —​ Gov. Tony Evers has requested other states, under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), to bring additional National Guard troops, equipment, and resources to Kenosha to support civil authorities there.

EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency. It will enable other states to provide resources such as National Guard troops and equipment to the requesting state.

National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will add to Wisconsin National Guard troops already on the ground supporting civil authorities in Kenosha under the EMAC.

Any National Guard troops from other states mobilized to support Wisconsin would do so in a State Active Duty status – not in a federal status. Those troops would fall under the operational control of Wisconsin's adjutant general during their mobilization, but remain under their respective State's administrative control.

Wisconsin National Guard troops have been on duty in Kenosha since August 24 when authorities in Kenosha made an initial request for Guard assistance. In the ensuing days, local officials in Kenosha made subsequent requests for additional Wisconsin National Guard assistance, resulting in more troops supporting public safety efforts in the city each day. Troop numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed.

Local officials are leading the response in Kenosha, and National Guard troops are serving in a support role to assist civil authorities in preserving public safety and individuals' ability to exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably. 

