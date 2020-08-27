Evers has requested other states to send National Guard to Kenosha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON —​ Gov. Tony Evers has requested other states, under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), to bring additional National Guard troops, equipment, and resources to Kenosha to support civil authorities there.

EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency. It will enable other states to provide resources such as National Guard troops and equipment to the requesting state.

National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will add to Wisconsin National Guard troops already on the ground supporting civil authorities in Kenosha under the EMAC.

Any National Guard troops from other states mobilized to support Wisconsin would do so in a State Active Duty status – not in a federal status. Those troops would fall under the operational control of Wisconsin's adjutant general during their mobilization, but remain under their respective State's administrative control.