Now that Gov. Tony Evers has received the budget, he'll have six days, excluding Sunday, to act on it.

Budget at a Glance

The 2019-21 biennial budget was passed last week by the Republican- controlled state Assembly and Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is assessing which parts of the budget, if any, to veto, and whether to approve or veto the entire budget.

Evers received the budget on Friday and he has until July 5 to decide what to do.