Evers extends $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations; $200 available to Racinians through Sept. 19

MADISON — Wisconsin's $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

Thus, since the City of Racine is offering incentives of up to $100 for city residents to get vaccinated, Racinians could be paid up to $200 if they get vaccinated by Sept. 19.

Also announced Friday, the state's second-highest ranking health official who has been the public face for fighting the pandemic announced she is retiring in a week. The departure of Julie Willems Van Dijk, 61, means that the state's two top health officials at the start of the pandemic in 2020 have now left.

Extension

Extending the $100 incentive, which began Aug. 20 and was originally scheduled to end on Monday, will give an opportunity for even more people to get vaccinated, Evers said. Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose.

Evers launched the program amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state caused by the more infectious delta variant. The seven-day average of new cases in Wisconsin is at a level not seen since early January, before the vaccine was widely available. The number of people hospitalized is also at levels not seen since January.