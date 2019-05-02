KENOSHA — In a setting fit for Hollywood, Gov. Tony Evers met with Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou inside the Signature flight terminal, reserved for private jets, at Mitchell International Airport on Thursday after Gou met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Speaking to a joint session of editorial board of The Journal Times and Kenosha News Thursday afternoon, Evers described the 30 minute meeting as “great conversation” and that this was the first step toward “building a good relationship.”
“We talked a lot about what their plans were and it’s pretty much how it's been defined previously,” Evers said.
This was the first time Evers and Gou have met and spoken face-to-face.
Foxconn has committed to building a Gen6 LCD facility, after previously agreeing to a Gen10.5 facility, and manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, and also hiring up to 13,000 jobs in the state and $10 billion investment in the state.
Evers said Gou is “starting to transition into a different world,” since announced he is running for president of Taiwan and is planning to step away from the daily operations at Foxconn.
“We spent a lot of time talking about the transition from him being in charge of daily work in the company to turning over the helm to some of his colleagues,” Evers said. “I talked about our interests and that the company succeeds and that has always been our position.”
Evers has been critical of the Foxconn agreement and has said that the prospect of Foxconn hiring 13,000 people in the state is an “unreal expectation.”
However on Thursday Evers clarified that point.
“The fact that I said that they may not have 13,000 (jobs), it could be less, it could be more, to me it doesn’t matter,” Evers said. “I’m not doubting their word, I’m just saying that we want as much clarity as we can going forward and we talked about what they’re doing right now as far as building. They’re hoping to have the new plant up and running as soon as possible.”
Evers said Foxconn has made a commitment to the state and he is trying to take care of taxpayers.
“We’ll be supportive of (the Foxconn deal), I was never not supportive of that,” Evers said. “I think there was expectations on some people’s part that 13,000 was going to be a magic number and certainly if they get there, good.”
Evers also said his administration is monitoring environmental standards related to the project which “seem to be going alright at this point in time.”
“Any business, especially a large business, is going to have their detractors and attractors, this business is no different,” Evers said. “I don’t want to contribute to that because frankly I want them to be successful.”
Louis Woo, special assisant to Gou was also at the meeting at the airport.
Meeting with Racine officials
Gou then traveled to Mount Pleasant and met with Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot and RCEDC Executive Director Jenny Trick.
Gou met with local officials and Foxconn workers at the company's building located at 13315 Globe Drive.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also attended the meeting in Racine County with Gou and other local officials.
Vos said the meeting a "positive step forward in the development of the Foxconn project in Racine County."
"Every time they are asked, Foxconn officials reiterate their commitment to keeping their promises and growing their investment in our state," Vos said in a statement. "Let’s hope now that they've met with Gov. Evers, we can put the political back and forth behind us. We’re all on the same team and we can’t have politics get in the way of this transformational project.”
Meeting with Trump
Before coming to Wisconsin, Gou paid a visit to the White House to meet with Trump to discuss the development in Mount Pleasant.
According to a Foxconn statement about the meeting: "Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou visited the White House and met with President Donald J. Trump during his recent trip to Washington, D.C. At the meeting, Mr. Gou and President Trump discussed the latest updates and the positive progress of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park project among other matters."
When asked about the meeting by The Journal Times, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders suggested more investment could be coming in the following statement:
“(Wednesday) afternoon, President Trump met with brilliant, business leader Terry Gou, creator of Foxconn one of the world’s largest companies. Mr. Gou is spending a lot of money in Wisconsin and soon will announce even more investment there. The President and Mr. Gou did not discuss support for his campaign in Taiwan, he is just a great friend.”
