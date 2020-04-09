Evers directs DNR to close 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas, including Bong

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers Thursday directed the Department of Natural Resources to close several state parks, including Richard Bong State Recreational Area in western Kenosha County, to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites.
Due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve, 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas were to close at the end of the day Thursday, and will remain closed beginning Friday, until further notice, state officials said.
“I wanted to keep state parks open for the public to enjoy during this challenging time which is why outdoor activity is listed as an essential activity under the Safer at Home order,” Evers said. “Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff. We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites.”
Despite waiving fees, closing state park offices, visitor centers, and non-essential buildings to help minimize the transmission of COVID-19 at parks, the situation has reached a point where public safety in the parks and surrounding communities takes precedence over keeping these locations open, Ever said, adding that if the public does not follow social distancing guidelines and vandalizes property, more state parks may have to close.
"We know there are benefits to getting outdoors," DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said in a statement. "By not doing this would put people's lives at risk. With the weather warming we are seeing increases in visitors and a myriad of challenges surrounding social distancing. In order to the protect the public, this is a necessary step."
The DNR reports that several state parks have witnessed record attendance since the outbreak began. In last weekend alone, Richard Bong State Recreational Area in the Town of Brighton, south of Kansasville, had nearly 4,000 visitors.
Also last weekend, High Cliff in Calumet County had more than 16,000 visitors; Lapham Peak in Waukesha County saw more than 11,000; Kohler-Andrae in Sheboygan County had more than 8,400; more than 7,600 people visited Devil's Lake in Sauk County; and at Mirror Lake, also in Sauk County, more than 2,800 people visited.
Southeast Wisconsin
The following parks in Southeastern Wisconsin will be closed: Richard Bong State Recreational Area; Kettle Moraine State Forest in Sheboygan, Washington and Fond du Lac counties; Big Foot Beach State Park just south of Lake Geneva; Harrington Beach State Park in Ozaukee County; Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee; Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan County; Lapham Peak in Waukesha County; Loew Lake near Hartford in Washington County; Mukwonago River in Waukesha County; Northern Unit, Pike Lake, Southern Unit in Washington County; Aztalan State Park in Jefferson County; and Lakeshore State Park in Milwaukee.
Elsewhere in the state
Other closing parks throughout the state include: High Cliff State Park, Belmont Mound State Park, Blue Mound State Park, Cadiz Springs State Recreational Area, Capital Springs State Recreational Area, Cross Plains State Park, Devil’s Lake State Park, Fenley State Recreational Area, Governor Dodge State Park, Governor Nelson State Park, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Lower Wisconsin Riverway, Mackenzie Center, Mirror Lake State Park, Natural Bridge State Park, Nelson Dewey State Park, New Glarus Woods State Park, Rocky Arbor State Park, Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area, Tower Hill State Park, Wyalusing State Park, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area, Pewits Nest State Natural Area, Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area and Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area.
Alyssa Mauk of The Journal Times and Mitchell Schmidt of the State Journal in Madison contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.