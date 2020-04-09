Evers directs DNR to close 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas, including Bong

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers Thursday directed the Department of Natural Resources to close several state parks, including Richard Bong State Recreational Area in western Kenosha County, to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites.

Due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve, 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas were to close at the end of the day Thursday, and will remain closed beginning Friday, until further notice, state officials said.

“I wanted to keep state parks open for the public to enjoy during this challenging time which is why outdoor activity is listed as an essential activity under the Safer at Home order,” Evers said. “Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff. We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites.”