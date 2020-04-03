Evers calls Special Session Saturday to delay Tuesday election; make it an 'all-mail election'

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Legislature to meet in Special Session on Saturday at 4 p.m. to take up changes to the upcoming spring election.
In an announcement published just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Evers said he "is urging the Legislature to take up legislation allowing an all-mail election, to send a ballot to every registered voter who has not already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26."
Evers, a Democrat, has said he liked the idea of "an all-mail election" previously, but does not want to move unilaterally to make such an order.
“I can’t move or change this election on my own. My hands are tied," he said Friday.
At around 2 p.m. Friday, Evers said he called and left messages with Republican leaders, referring to Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau, and Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester, regarding his executive order calling Saturday's special session. The governor said he is waiting to hear back on their thoughts on whether action could be taken, but is hopeful they will pass the legislation.
"They understand as well as I do, this is a time for leadership and to move this position forward in a way that works for the people of Wisconsin," Evers said. "They see what I see; we're seeing a surge in southeast Wisconsin as it relates to what's going on there on the ground with deaths and numbers of people that are showing positive signs of the virus."
Evers has not always seen eye-to-eye with Vos and Fitzgerald over the past weeks regarding the pandemic. On April 1, Fitzgerald said in a statement “Not once has the governor suggested moving the election date. In fact, not a single Democratic legislator has even introduced a bill that would move the election date." On Friday, Evers said that he floated the idea of significantly changing the election weeks ago with Republican leaders.
“Yeah it’s late in the game, no question. But it’s things that have been discussed before. People have had their time to chew on it. I’m hoping that common sense will prevail," Evers said Friday.
The Journal Times has reached out to Vos and was awaiting a reply as of 2:15 p.m.
When Evers asked "Why do you think this time will be different?" regarding his call for a special session, considering Republican leaders did not allow the governor's gun legislation requests during a prior special session, Evers replied, "This is different. We have a surge going on. The virus sets the timetable, not me and not Robin Vos and not Scott Fitzgerald ... The time is now."
A wider look
Wisconsin is the only state with an April election with in-person balloting still planned.
A federal judge ordered this week that the deadline for absentee balloting for April 13, but in his order the judge noted that going forward with in-person voting may be "ill-advised."
Republican leaders have not been fans of the idea of extending the election and doing away with in-person balloting, with one of the primary reasons being it makes voter fraud easier to commit and that it would be incredibly expensive to send ballots to every registered voter.
Although there was a concern that sending a ballot to every voter could lead to some voters receiving two ballots, if they had requested one the normal way already, Evers said his proposal would only send ballots to registered voters who had not requested a ballot already.
Evers' request to the Legislature also includes that absentee voters do not have to be witnessed.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat and former state representative, called for Wisconsin's election to become all-mail last week.
Several states, including Washington and Oregon, already conduct their elections almost entirely by mail.
During a virtual press conference Friday, Evers said, "here’s the bottom line folks: if, as elected officials, we’re going to expect the people of our state to make sacrifices to keep all of us safe, then, by golly, we better be willing do our part, too. So, today I announced that I am calling the Legislature into a special session to do its part—just as all of us are—to help keep our neighbors, our families, and our communities safe.”
The governor previously proposed legislation that had several provisions aimed at making voting easier and more accessible during the public health emergency. A brief summary of that legislation is available here for review. Additionally, Gov. Evers called for the Legislature to act on this issue in a video, available here.
Executive Order #73 is available here.
