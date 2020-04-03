Evers calls Special Session Saturday to delay Tuesday election; make it an 'all-mail election'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Legislature to meet in Special Session on Saturday at 4 p.m. to take up changes to the upcoming spring election.

In an announcement published just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Evers said he "is urging the Legislature to take up legislation allowing an all-mail election, to send a ballot to every registered voter who has not already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26."

Evers, a Democrat, has said he liked the idea of "an all-mail election" previously, but does not want to move unilaterally to make such an order.

“I can’t move or change this election on my own. My hands are tied," he said Friday.

At around 2 p.m. Friday, Evers said he called and left messages with Republican leaders, referring to Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau, and Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester, regarding his executive order calling Saturday's special session. The governor said he is waiting to hear back on their thoughts on whether action could be taken, but is hopeful they will pass the legislation.