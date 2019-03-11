RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers’ $83.5 billion state biennial budget proposal, released Feb. 28, would provide millions more in funding each year to Racine Unified School District. But even if passed in full, the budget likely would not solve the district’s own funding woes.
While Republicans in the Legislature have already promised to draft their own budget proposal for the biennium, Unified Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff is hoping the two sides can come together to finalize a budget quickly.
“I would encourage them, please find common ground as soon as possible,” Duff said. “It makes it very difficult to run a school district if you have no idea what your funding stream, what your impacts are.”
He added that a late budget also poses challenges to municipalities.
Any budget that provides increased funding would come as relief to Racine Unified as it stares down an estimated $10 million budget deficit for the coming school year.
Similarities
Duff is heartened by the similarities between Evers’ budget proposal and the recommendations to the Legislature by the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding. The commission, made up of a bipartisan group of legislators and education stakeholders, was chaired by state Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay and state Sen. Luther Olsen, R-Ripon. The commission’s final report, which includes recommendations for funding reform, was released in early January.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is not as optimistic as Duff about areas for compromise.
“We know in the next budget we will make a significant investment in public education, but it will probably be nowhere near Gov. Evers’ wishlist,” Vos said.
Evers’ proposal includes a $551 million net tax increase that Vos called “massive.”
“The Legislature is never going to do that,” Vos said.
Vos said he wants to see more money going into the classroom, instead of the public school system bureaucracy, and to provide incentives for cost-efficiencies within school districts.
The Evers budget proposal and the Blue Ribbon Commission do align on several proposals. Both call for the state to return to a previous commitment to two-thirds funding for public schools. Both also propose similar increases in funding for special education. The governor and the commission call for increasing state funding for special education to about 30 percent in 2020 and up to 60 percent in the 2021 fiscal year. Special education is currently funded by the state at about 25 percent.
An increase in special-education funding could make a huge difference for Racine Unified, increasing funding by at least $1.5 million in the coming year and up to $10 million in the following year.
“That would significantly reduce the general fund’s share of subsidy of the special education fund,” Duff said.
The district spends about $50 million per year on special education, Duff said, and its state aid is currently about $11 million. The district also receives some federal aid for special education.
“Because we don’t get enough aid for our special-education costs, we have our general fund support it, which means we’re taking money away from the classroom costs of regular education,” Duff said.
Last school year, Unified used $33.7 million out of its general fund to cover special education costs.
Students in poverty
Both the governor and the Blue Ribbon Commission call for more money to districts serving students living in poverty, which has the potential for a huge impact at Racine Unified: More than 60 percent of its students are living in poverty. The proposals differ in that the Evers plan would provide property-tax relief to the district, based on the number of economically disadvantaged students attending its schools, while the Blue Ribbon Commission recommends providing tax relief and additional funding to the schools.
Both proposals could eventually provide about $20 million, either in property-tax relief or in funding to the district.
With additional funds, the district could do things like provide more reading specialists to its schools, Duff said. This is meaningful as students living in poverty often fall behind their peers.
“We could have some significant opportunities here,” Duff said. “Let’s take advantage of this opportunity. Getting the job done sooner would be great for the students of Wisconsin.”
During a March 4 School Board meeting, Duff implored the Legislature to come together with the governor and pass a budget by July 1, when the new budget year is set to begin. Most eyes in the room that evening were on Bob Wittke, School Board president and representative for Assembly District 62.
Wittke answered that he thinks the Legislature, controlled by Republicans in both houses, will pass a budget by July 1, but could not say whether Gov. Evers, a Democrat, would sign it.
If a budget is not signed into law by July 1, municipalities and school districts would operate on funding levels in the previous budget.
The article was very interesting in that it exposed Racine Unified’s financial problems from a slightly different perspective. It is imperative that all taxpayers in the RUSD should become aware of the dire situation and that continued school referendums will not solve any of RUSD’s problems. Tax dollars continue to be wasted on proposed projects such as the investment in Pritchard Park sports complex and a multimillion pool for Case High School, etc. Outlandish expenditures including high salaries and administrative costs anger taxpayers. The cost to educate RUSD students is one of the highest per student costs in the state which is another indicator that tax dollars are being wasted. Maybe it is time to abolish RUSD and fill in the sinkhole that is swallowing our money.
Does siphoning off 20% of RUSD's budget for voucher schools help?
