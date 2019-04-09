KENOSHA — Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are scheduled to be in the area today for a community listening session regarding the proposed 2019-2020 biennial state budget.
Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the event will run 5:30-7 p.m. at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., in Daimler Chrysler Hall.
The public can RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/y2o6ovz8. There is no admission fee and walk-ins will be allowed, space permitting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
They will listen to Socialists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.