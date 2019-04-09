Try 3 months for $3

KENOSHA — Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are scheduled to be in the area today for a community listening session regarding the proposed 2019-2020 biennial state budget.

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the event will run 5:30-7 p.m. at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., in Daimler Chrysler Hall.

The public can RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/y2o6ovz8. There is no admission fee and walk-ins will be allowed, space permitting.

