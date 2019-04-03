Try 3 months for $3
Tony Evers in Racine

Democratic Gov.Tony Evers speaks to supporters in Racine during a campaign visit at local Democratic Party headquarters in November 2018. Evers unseated Gov. Scott Walker in November. 

 RICARDO TORRES ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com

KENOSHA — Area residents with concerns or questions about Gov. Tony Evers' budget plan will have a chance to tell those to him in person.

On Wednesday, April 10, Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are planning to be at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., in Daimler Chrysler Hall for a "people's budget listening session."

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Those who are interested in attending can register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN2-DMvdfdJTEIOaTsjRkW96Qw1vjP6h-kRpJoUiokFPCvZw/viewform

