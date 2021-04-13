Evers announces $70 million in monthly food aid re-secured for Wis. after Supreme Court decision would've stopped it

MADISON — Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that he reached a deal with federal officials to preserve $70 million in monthly food aid for 400,000 needy households who receive help via FoodShare, the program otherwise known as SNAP in other states.
“We have been working tirelessly with the federal government to make sure Wisconsin families don’t lose out on needed benefits due to the global pandemic,” stated Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This action will not only benefit thousands of Wisconsin families with needed money for food but also all Wisconsin communities from grocery stores to farmers to truckers, this money will benefit Wisconsin businesses and communities.”
This follows some weeks of uncertainty after federal dollars coming into the state appeared to maybe be halted due to last month's Wisconsin Supreme Court decision, halting Evers' mask mandate.
This is because, in 2020, Congress handed states additional money for food assistance; but that money was contingent on states declaring coronavirus emergencies. Then, the Wisconsin Supreme Court in March ruled that Evers could no longer declare pandemic-related emergencies without legislative consent. The ruling meant the state would have lost the monthly aid starting in May.
Evers said the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Service has agreed to accept a state health department declaration — rather than a declaration from the governor's office — directing the department to continue to work to control COVID-19 as a qualifying declaration to continue the funding.
“More than $70 million a month means we can get support to a lot of folks across our state who are still struggling in the midst of a pandemic and need help putting food on the table,” Evers said in a statement. “I’m proud we were able to work with our federal partners to come to an agreement that will ensure we can keep providing these critical resources to Wisconsinites across our state.”
According to the governor's office:
• In Wisconsin, 400,000+ households — more than 770,000 people — receive nutrition support through FoodShare. 34.5% of participating households have kids in them (and) almost 43% of households include seniors or people with disabilities.
• Currently, our FoodShare households spend their benefits at more than 5,000 retailers across the state. Many of our businesses count on that revenue: not only local grocery stores, but also farms and companies that supply, transport and market the food purchased.
• The federal government estimates that every dollar of FoodShare benefits spent generates up to $1.5 in additional economic activity and increases jobs. And research shows that this money is spent quickly, meaning that our local businesses — grocers, farmers and truckers — will also feel the impact to any change, both positive or negative, quickly.
• The number of people and families receiving FoodShare benefits in Wisconsin has been increasingly rapidly over the past year in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with an increase of 140,000 people enrolled in the program over the past year.
• In December 2019, FoodShare households spent an average of $2 million each day on food in Wisconsin over approximately 80,000 transactions. A year later, that figure increased 220%, with households spending $4.5 million at their local retailers across more than 153,000 transactions.