Evers announces $70 million in monthly food aid re-secured for Wis. after Supreme Court decision would've stopped it

“More than $70 million a month means we can get support to a lot of folks across our state who are still struggling in the midst of a pandemic and need help putting food on the table,” Evers said in a statement. “I’m proud we were able to work with our federal partners to come to an agreement that will ensure we can keep providing these critical resources to Wisconsinites across our state.”

According to the governor's office:

• In Wisconsin, 400,000+ households — more than 770,000 people — receive nutrition support through FoodShare. 34.5% of participating households have kids in them (and) almost 43% of households include seniors or people with disabilities.

• Currently, our FoodShare households spend their benefits at more than 5,000 retailers across the state. Many of our businesses count on that revenue: not only local grocery stores, but also farms and companies that supply, transport and market the food purchased.

• The federal government estimates that every dollar of FoodShare benefits spent generates up to $1.5 in additional economic activity and increases jobs. And research shows that this money is spent quickly, meaning that our local businesses — grocers, farmers and truckers — will also feel the impact to any change, both positive or negative, quickly.