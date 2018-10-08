RACINE — Elementary voucher students enrolled through the Racine Parental Choice Program last year scored just slightly better on the Forward exam than their public school peers, but high school students in the choice program far outpaced their counterparts at Racine Unified on the ACT.
On both the Forward exam and the ACT, 24 percent of choice students scored proficient or better in English language arts. In total, 22 percent of choice students tested proficient or better in math, 35 percent scored proficient or better in social studies and 30 percent of students were proficient or better in science.
For 11th grade choice school students, the average composite score on the ACT was 19.4, significantly higher than Racine Unified’s composite score of 17.4.
EverGreen Academy
Since receiving news of low test scores for the 2016-17 school year, particularly in math, the staff at EverGreen Academy, 3351 Chicory Road, Mount Pleasant, has been working to turn things around.
The K-8 voucher school made significant improvements in its math scores, moving from 61 percent of its students scoring below basic in math in 2016-17 to only 22 percent below basic in 2017-18.
The number of EverGreen students proficient or better in math also jumped in 2017-18 to 29 percent, up from 7 percent the previous year.
“We’re on the right path,” said Principal Mike Meier.
The school's founder, Grant Meier, attributes the improved scores to several factors.
Last year, the school implemented a data team to dig into its weaknesses. Also, last year, EverGreen started a tutoring program for middle school students and expanded it to the elementary level this year.
Teachers are also looking at the Forward test blueprint to ensure that subjects on the test are covered before it is administered.
It is notable that a significant number of EverGreen students — 27 out of 142 — opted out of taking the test in 2017-18. Only one EverGreen student opted out of the test the previous year.
According to Grant Meier, the school sent a letter to parents last year, informing them that testing was coming up and that opting out was an option. The letter included a slip that allowed parents to sign up to opt out.
Siena Catholic Schools
Although it began laying the groundwork for the change last school year, Siena Catholic Schools officially brought six local Catholic schools under one umbrella for the first time this summer.
Some of Siena’s schools had poor results on the 2017-18 tests. At Our Lady of Grace Academy, 1435 Grove Ave., 67 percent of students scored below basic in math, 58 percent scores below basic in English language arts and a whopping 94 percent of last year’s third-grade class scored below basic in math.
It should be noted that only the scores of choice students, who attend Siena schools through the publicly funded voucher program, are reported on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website.
When private-pay students are added into the mix to Siena schools across the board, the scores improve, according to information provided by Siena.
Todd Willems, Siena’s chief academic officer, admitted that the scores at Our Lady of Grace were not where he would like them to be.
“We are absolutely well aware of what the challenges are there,” he said. “It’s our highest-poverty school.”
Siena is taking several steps toward improvement. This includes restructuring its learning support program at Our Lady of Grace to identify the students who need the most support and to get them extra help.
Siena faces challenges at some of its other schools as well.
At John Paul II Academy, 2023 Northwestern Ave., no eighth-grade students were proficient in math last year, and 67 percent scored below basic.
Scores were better at St. Catherine’s High School, with 25 percent of choice students proficient in English language arts, 14 percent proficient in math, 38 percent in social studies and 29 percent in science.
Brenda White, Siena’s president, said the administration views this year as the starting point, a place from which to grow.
“The test scores do tell one part of the picture, but they don’t tell the whole picture,” White said.
Multifaceted effort
Academic changes this year that Willems believes will translate into better scores include implementation of Project Lead the Way, a project-based international engineering curriculum program at St. Catherine’s and St. Lucy’s.
Throughout its schools, Siena is making sure instructional time is used in the best way possible, White said.
In addition to academic changes, Siena teachers are learning about trauma-informed care this year, and how outside trauma impacts student learning.
Also this year, Siena implemented a new food service program at all of its schools. Now each school serves breakfast, lunch and an after-school snack. Previously, one of its schools didn't have a full-time lunch program and only one had a breakfast program.
“We don’t need to sacrifice the academic portion of our school in order to be a faith-based institution,” Willems said. “We can be great Catholic schools and great schools at the same time. You don’t have to choose one or the other and we’re committed to being both of those things.”
