ELMWOOD PARK — After initially only agreeing to pay half, EverGreen Academy has agreed to pay upwards of $20,000 to clean up and repair the village-owned building, 3131 Taylor Ave., that had housed its elementary school from 2014.
“They trashed the place,” Village of Elmwood Park President Kathy Wells said.
EverGreen vacated the building on July 1 after completing its own elementary school building, 3351 Chicory Road, but Wells said the village got its building back in much worse shape than it was when the voucher-only school moved in more than four years ago.
Earlier this week, tape and fasteners were still stuck to the walls, cobwebs were present in doorways and on stairwells, empty paint cans had been discarded in a storage closet, full and empty garbage bags remained in hallways, unplugged computer cables were strung along the walls and ceiling, air conditioning units the school had installed were left behind, an electrical outlet had been taped back to its mooring, mold had appeared on some basement carpets, and there’s litter in almost every room.
EverGreen Academy Founder Grant Meier called the garbage on the floors, “just a bunch of scraps,” but Wells thought it was a bigger problem.
“All this little stuff goes into a lot of man hours,” she said.
Delays and dollars
Meier told The Journal Times that he twice tried to hire professional help to clean, but the workers didn’t show up either time, which further delayed the process.
“It’s been July, August and now September and we haven’t been able to lease (the building),” Wells said. “You can’t show it to anybody like this.”
“In its current state, it’s un-rentable,” Village Administrator Chris Jenkins added.
An independent contractor hired by the village estimated it would cost about $21,000 to get the building ready to be shown to prospective tenants, and the village asked for $10,000 upfront with the rest to follow via monthly payments, according to Wells. Meier toured the building earlier this month and EverGreen’s board offered to pay only $10,000, believing that some of the estimated cleanup costs shouldn’t be placed on the school. The village board rejected the offer and Wells threatened to sue.
“We tried the letter from the attorney. The court is next,” Wells said on Wednesday.
EverGreen responded by agreeing to pay the full cost, “as a mea culpa,” Meier told The Journal Times Friday, although Wells said that she hadn't been contacted by the school at noon Saturday.
Rather than duke it out in court, Meier told The Journal Times that the school’s board would rather pay the extra money and mend its relationship with Elmwood Park. EverGreen still leases its middle school, 3554 Taylor Ave., from the village.
Wear and tear and mold
Meier told The Journal Times that he felt the school shouldn’t have had to cover painting costs after they left the building, since that’s something landlords are usually in charge. However, since the school left foam and posters glued to some of the walls when they left, Wells said additional costs for painting and wall repair will be necessary.
“This isn’t normal wear and tear,” Wells said.
Meier said that some of the other issues in the building weren’t EverGreen’s fault, such as the mold in the basement. Wells said that EverGreen should’ve been running dehumidifiers to prevent mold from forming, but Meier responded by saying that some of the windows weren’t airtight and excess water was getting into to building, which caused the problem.
“There was mold that wasn’t our responsibility,” Meier said. “It was the responsibility of the village.”
