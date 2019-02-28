MOUNT PLEASANT — Although it wasn’t explicitly mentioned in his budget address Thursday night, Gov. Tony Evers has expressed an interest in freezing funding for voucher schools.
It’s a move that has the potential to impact dozens of schools and thousands of students in the state.
On Thursday, roughly 40 parents, students and faculty from EverGreen Academy elementary and middle schools took a bus from Racine County to Madison to show their support for the school voucher program and to send a message to the new governor.
Evers was making his first budget address and supporters of school choice and vouchers stood on the steps of the Capitol building and remained there until Evers walked by them on his way into the building.
Michael Maier, principal of EverGreen Academy Elementary School, said it was an act of “putting faces to the numbers.”
“Instead of our kids just being numbers, if you put faces to these numbers it might soften hearts,” Maier said. “It might make a difference.”
The voucher school program allows public tax dollars to be used to send some students to private school who might not be able to afford it.
EverGreen Academy, a private school with campuses located at 3351 Chicory Road in Mount Pleasant and at 3554 Taylor Avenue in Elmwood Park, is almost exclusively funded by vouchers.
Hillary Huck, director of operations at EverGreen Academy, said public school students receive more per-pupil aid than those at voucher schools and hopes the funding gap can be closed “not by defunding public schools but by increasing the amount for choice and charter schools.”
“We are not against public schools whatsoever,” Huck said. “This is another avenue that parents should be able to make for their student. And for those parents that can’t afford (tuition) this is a way to afford a different avenue, if that is what they are choosing.”
Huck said EverGreen is waiting to hear more details from Evers on his proposal on school choice.
“It’s unknown at this point when that freeze would supposedly take place, it just says 2020,” Huck said. “There’s nothing really spelled out in the writing of (the proposal).”
Ladonna Muniz has a son in fourth grade at EverGreen Academy attended the protest in Madison.
“I wouldn’t be able to afford (tuition) for him to go here if there wasn’t a school choice program,” Muniz said. “If my son did not have a choice to go here I would probably home school him before I send him to a public school.”
