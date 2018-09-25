ELMWOOD PARK — The dust has not yet settled between EverGreen Academy and the Village of Elmwood Park regarding the state of a building the elementary school had leased from the village.
EverGreen, a voucher school now at 3351 Chicory Road, had leased a building at 3131 Taylor Ave., unit 2, from fall 2014 through this past spring.
Elmwood Park, led by President Kathy Wells, claims that the voucher-only school owes the village more than $20,000 to clean up and repair the building before it can be shown to prospective tenants.
At first, EverGreen agreed to pay $10,000 in repairs, but the Village Board rejected the offer. On Saturday, EverGreen founder Grant Meier told The Journal Times that the school planned to pay the full request.
However, on Tuesday the school sent a letter to Village President Kathy Wells, informing her that EverGreen no longer agrees to pay.
The letter, sent by EverGreen’s attorney Micheal D. Bannon, states, “At the time my client (EverGreen) took occupancy, the property was in very rough condition. In fact, they had to spend over $80,000 to make it usable.”
Meier confirmed this on Wednesday.
The letter also claimed that “poor windows and upkeep on the exterior of the building” made the building damp and susceptible to mold. Mold has formed in the building’s basement, which Wells blames on the school, claiming that they should’ve been using humidifiers and that it wasn’t the fault of the village.
EverGreen ended the lease because its own new elementary school opened for the first time in August. However, EverGreen’s middle school building, 3554 Taylor Ave., is still leased from the village, although the school administration hopes to combine its elementary and middle schools at the Chicory Road location in the future.
What’s next?
In the letter to Wells, Bannon wrote, “Any litigation will be vigorously defended.”
After receiving the letter, Wells was ready for the lawyers to sort things out.
“We have turned it over to our attorney (John Knuteson) and now it is in his hands,” Wells said in an email. “That’s why we hire an attorney to take care of it. It is now a legal matter.”
Bannon, Meier and Elmwood Park Village Administrator Chris Jenkins have each expressed hope that the case won’t end up in court.
“I think litigation and court is an awful way to solve problems,” Bannon told The Journal Times. “Hopefully it pans out like so many disputes, where the landlord and the tenant can come together at the table and work something out.”
Meier is confident that, however this case pans out, the school will benefit in the long run, even if more legal fees are incurred. He believes the school isn’t at fault and that a judge/jury would agree if the case does end up in a courtroom.
