Event donates holiday gifts to families of Racine County Jail inmates

RACINE — Liliana Gordon laughed as her young son, Minho, looked through a table full of new toys just begging to be played with.

He picked up a foam dart gun, his choice finalized.

Gordon and her son were two of about 1,300 people invited Sunday morning to the Dr. John Bryant Community Center for the inaugural Give-A-Gift Holiday Open House hosted by Giving to the Nations, a local nonprofit, in coordination with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Family of Racine County Jail inmates were able to pick out free Christmas gifts to help fill a gap left by their loved one’s absence for the holidays.

“It’s why we love to live here,” said Gordon, who said her father relapsed with a drug addiction and will be in jail for the holidays.

“It’s sad that he couldn’t be with us here, but it’s nice he was thinking of the little ones,” said Sylvia Lohry, who was with Liliana and Minho.

In the Bryant Center’s gym were tables filled to the brim with brand-new toys, gadgets, clothes, household supplies and more. They were provided through a partnership with other nonprofits and big-box stores that donate returned items, damaged goods or products missing parts, said Pastor Lynn Nys, a director of Giving to the Nations.