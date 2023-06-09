RACINE — Margaret Tungseth listened as a Black woman recalled the challenges that accompany her life because of race.

“I tried asking her, ‘What things are most stressful?’” said Tungseth, who is white. “She tried and then she said, ‘Just everything,’ and I started to understand what she was really experiencing. That has stuck with me.”

Those types of realizations are what the “Woman 2 Woman Courageous Conversations about Race“ events intend to do.

The events, hosted by Racine Women for Racial Justice, started in 2020. The fifth one is set to happen Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It is free and open to all women. The American Association of University Women Racine Branch is sponsoring the event.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, RWRJ co-founder and executive director, expects about 50 women from diverse race, class, age and educational backgrounds to attend. There will be activities, full group conversations and small group discussions.

The main topic is narrative change. Using the framework of truth, racial healing and transformation, women will discuss race in an effort to build a shared understanding so they can connect with each other and make society more equitable.

“The whole goal is to lead to transformation,” said Scroggins-Powell, who is Black. “We believe that unity and coming together and sharing conversation, hearing the truth of our racial history, the truth of the impact that living in a racialized society has had on people of color” is key.

Attendees will hear from women of color and “women of privilege or power who may not have those experiences, who may not have those opportunities to know people of color,” Scroggins-Powell said. “It’s just an opportunity to bring people together and to begin … the healing process to change the narrative.”

Organizers hope that attendees can learn from one another and have a better understanding of the experiences of people who come from different backgrounds.

“Some people might not have conversations with women of color, and so this is the chance for them to do that and to learn from new sources,” said Tungseth, the AAUW diversity chair. “I always learn something … The understanding and empathy that comes from that is very powerful.”

LaShanda Tolefree, a licensed professional counselor in Kenosha, will be the guest facilitator. She will discuss how racial trauma affects people of color and how they can start to heal.

Tolefree expects to hear personal stories and emotions, and she wants women to have their viewpoints altered.

“I’m hoping to at least shift people’s mindsets on what they thought versus what they now know and how to implement that changed mindset through the healing process,” Tolefree said.

Tolefree, who is Black, plans to discuss mental health for women of color and the importance of taking care of oneself.

Scroggins-Powell noted the importance of mental wellbeing.

“This is a very stressful world,” Scroggins-Powell said. “Everywhere you go, on your job, you have to be mindful of how you show up, how you present, how you interact … We’re hoping that by having LaShanda with us that it will empower women of color to reach and get the help that we need.”

Belinda Cronin, AAUW diversity, equity and inclusion committee member, said small group discussions are particularly helpful for people to discuss racial topics and listen with compassion.

“To have a courageous conversation, you gotta stay human,” Cronin said. “A lot of times in situations where the conversations are challenging, people freeze. It’s like, ‘I’m thinking something but I don’t know if I should say it,’ so you don’t get any response. That has not been my experience with the conversations that we’ve had.”

Cronin, who is Black, said it is important to know how much mental energy is expended by people of color on ways to protect themselves instead of using that energy toward something more meaningful.

“It’s crippling to a person and paralyzes them from the critical thinking that they could use to enrich their lives,” Cronin said.

Cronin, a former educator, appreciates moments of understanding that have occurred in prior “Women 2 Women” events.

“I really do enjoy when the lightbulb goes on,” Cronin said. “It comes when women see that, for the majority of people of color … you think about color so much: when you go to sleep, when you get up, when you go through your day.”

Tungseth gave the analogy of men voting to grant women the right to vote in the U.S. over 100 years ago. In a similar fashion, she said, white people must advocate for their brothers and sisters of different races to build a more just society.

“We can’t leave racial equity issues up to people of color,” Tungseth said. “We have to lend our privilege or our power.”

Tungseth noted the importance of repeatedly having these events because learning about race is an ongoing process.

Scroggins-Powell agreed and appreciates the support from AAUW, which has a majority white local membership.

“That’s our answer to why we do this work,” she said. “It’s important to keep having these conversations, to keep doing this work, and this work is never going to be done until we no longer live in a racialized society.”

Like Tungseth learning from a Black woman who outlined daily stresses caused by race, event organizers hope similar moments of recognition and courageous conversations happen this week.

For more event information, email Scroggins-Powell at kelly@rwrj.org, call 262-744-5362 or visit https://rb.gy/qjyI4.

