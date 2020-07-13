Even with shutdown, Unified's 2019-20 transportation costs higher than expected

RACINE — Even after reduced costs when students were not being transported this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Racine Unified still paid about $477,500 more than expected in transportation expenses last school year.
Unified’s overall budget for transportation in 2019-20 was $9.2 million. Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff attributes a portion of the extra expense to payments for special needs transportation, which were budgeted at $3.3 million but came in about $600,000 higher than expected.
Fuel and fuel-related costs were also higher than anticipated.
Although First Student did not transport any students in April or May or June after Gov. Tony Evers ordered all schools closed due to the pandemic, Racine Unified agreed to pay 60% of its contract with the busing company during that time.
Special needs transportation costs
There could be 30 to 50 regular education students being transported on one bus.
“Special-needs transportation is more expensive because sometimes you have two or three kids on a bus,” Duff said. “It’s very expensive.”
That sharply increases the cost per student. Racine Unified transports some special-needs students to a facility in West Allis daily, when school is in session, and some others have such specialized needs that they are transported individually.
But the district is obligated to transport those students, said Transportation Supervisor John Strack, and those students need the services they are getting at the facilities to which they are transported.
The district also experienced higher than expected fuel costs in the past school year. Durham School Services, the district’s transportation provider for the 20 years prior to 2019-20, used mostly diesel buses.
First Student, which became the district’s transportation provider in 2019-20, uses mostly gasoline-fueled buses. This meant the in-ground tanks at the Oakes Road bus facility had to be repurposed to be used for gasoline instead of diesel and the district and First Student had to seek approval to install an above-ground diesel tank for the few First Students buses that do run on diesel. The approval process included an environmental study and proof of proper drainage. The tank was not operational until March. Until then, a tanker truck had to come to the lot and fuel the diesel buses with a hose each night, adding to increased fuel costs.
Duff said that the district is looking for efficiencies in the transportation budget, such as a federal tax exemption that will save the district 20 cents per gallon.
