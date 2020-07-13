Even with shutdown, Unified's 2019-20 transportation costs higher than expected

But the district is obligated to transport those students, said Transportation Supervisor John Strack, and those students need the services they are getting at the facilities to which they are transported.

First Student, which became the district’s transportation provider in 2019-20, uses mostly gasoline-fueled buses. This meant the in-ground tanks at the Oakes Road bus facility had to be repurposed to be used for gasoline instead of diesel and the district and First Student had to seek approval to install an above-ground diesel tank for the few First Students buses that do run on diesel. The approval process included an environmental study and proof of proper drainage. The tank was not operational until March. Until then, a tanker truck had to come to the lot and fuel the diesel buses with a hose each night, adding to increased fuel costs.