Even if state mask mandate is overturned today, City of Racine's rules still stand

The governor’s signature is not needed for this kind of vote, since it is directly aiming to overturn emergency orders issued by the governor.

“This is no time to remove a mask mandate in our state,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services acting secretary, said on Tuesday. Vaccines alone won’t stop the spread, she cautioned, noting the emergence of more contagious variants.

“Whether that mandate stands or not,” Willems Van Dijk continued, “everybody in our state (should) continue to wear a mask, to physically distance.”

Neubauer added: “We know it will take time to roll out the vaccine to the public. We need to be consistent with masking now, so we can keep more local businesses open, keep more of our neighbors safe and healthy, and return our kids to the classroom sooner. In the end, this resolution undermines the priorities that I hear so much about from our neighbors.”