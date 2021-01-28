Even if state mask mandate is overturned today, City of Racine's rules still stand

Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate is likely to be overturned after the Republican-controlled Assembly votes on it today. Even if that happens, the City of Racine’s local mask mandate will remain in place.
The statewide mask mandate requires face coverings to be worn “whenever you are indoors or in an enclosed space, other than a private residence, and other people are present in the same room or enclosed space,” according to Gov. Tony Evers’ office. Racine’s mask mandate, codified in ordinance by a majority of the City Council in July, follows essentially that same rule.
In a Wednesday statement, City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said: “Since the beginning of this pandemic there have been few tools and actions that communities can implement to impede the spread of the virus with minimal economic impact. Beyond staying home when ill and social/physical distancing, face masks are the only action which will significantly reduce the spread of the virus when worn consistently and appropriately. Until the COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone, facemasks are the most equitable/proactive intervention that is available.”
The idea of overturning the mask mandate has faced rebuke from two dozen public health organizations including the Wisconsin Medical Society and the Wisconsin Hospital Association, as well as a handful of state and local health officials, who had urged the Republican-controlled Legislature to reconsider the vote.
Striking down “the mask mandate is not in the best interest of the people of our state,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement Wednesday. “This resolution makes it harder for us to combat the virus. Without a statewide mandate, COVID-19 is still a threat, and local orders will still exist. We’ll just be returning to a patchwork of local ordinances and inconsistent guidelines for the public at a moment when it’s more important than ever to be wearing masks in public.”
If the mandate is overturned, Wisconsin will become one of only 10 states without statewide mask mandates; the nearest states to Wisconsin without any similar order are the Dakotas and Missouri.
Racine is joined in having a local mask requirement by the cities of Green Bay, Beloit, Superior and Whitewater, as well as the state’s two most populous counties: Milwaukee and Dane. Several rural counties have also enacted mask mandates.
‘Enough is enough’
Republicans have repeatedly criticized Evers’ mask mandates and his other emergency orders. They argue that the governor’s emergency orders are contrary to what the law allows, that fighting the mask mandate is a matter of the rule of law.
The Senate voted to overturn the mandate Tuesday evening, with two Republicans — Dale Kooyenga of Brookfield and Robert Cowles of Allouez — breaking from their caucus to vote against overturning the mandate. An Assembly vote on the measure is scheduled for this morning.
In a Tuesday afternoon statement, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, questioned whether the state remains truly in an emergency.
“Today marks the 180th consecutive day that Governor Evers has declared an ‘emergency.’ We have had this same ‘emergency’ for 240 of the last 319 days. This stretches any reasonable definition of the word ‘emergency,’ “ Wanggaard wrote.
State Sen. Julian Bradley, a first-term Republican whose district includes Waterford, added in a statement: “For too long, Governor Evers has acted like a dictator, illegally and unilaterally enacting health policy for the entire state. All summer and fall, I heard from people who were tired of the governor’s unconstitutional overreach ... (T)he Senate finally stood up and got results for the many Wisconsin families who say enough is enough.”
The governor’s signature is not needed for this kind of vote, since it is directly aiming to overturn emergency orders issued by the governor.
“This is no time to remove a mask mandate in our state,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services acting secretary, said on Tuesday. Vaccines alone won’t stop the spread, she cautioned, noting the emergence of more contagious variants.
“Whether that mandate stands or not,” Willems Van Dijk continued, “everybody in our state (should) continue to wear a mask, to physically distance.”
Neubauer added: “We know it will take time to roll out the vaccine to the public. We need to be consistent with masking now, so we can keep more local businesses open, keep more of our neighbors safe and healthy, and return our kids to the classroom sooner. In the end, this resolution undermines the priorities that I hear so much about from our neighbors.”
Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, when asked for a comment on the expected overturning of the mask mandate, said in a statement: "Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Hand washing, watching your distance, wearing masks, getting the flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine when eligible, are still the best methods for preventing the spread of the virus."