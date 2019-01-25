RACINE — The United Way of Racine County reported raising an estimated $5 million in 2018, and that money went a long way, according to President and CEO Rodney Prunty.
“We don’t assume credit for this. It’s the work of our partner agencies that we fund,” Prunty said. “This is really a testament to our community … It’s not just giving money, but also giving time.”
The money was used to encourage literacy, build school-based communities, strengthen Racine’s workers and build partnerships — among plenty of other objectives — across the county.
“This year we have seen some of the most impressive improvements in our efforts to build an educated workforce through the building blocks of a good life: health, education, and financial stability,” Prunty said at Thursday’s 2018 Campaign Victory Celebration. “We all know that change is a long, slow road, so it has been especially rewarding to watch as our recent efforts take root and reveal the lasting impact of United Way’s work.”
According to the United Way, more than 330 people — including donors, volunteers, business representatives and community leaders — attended Thursday’s year-end celebration at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
Same mission, different implementation
In 2019, much of the United Way’s focus will be on expanding its already established programs.
One of its biggest undertakings since 2016 has been partnering with Racine Unified School District to turn the newly relocated Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th Street, into a community school — aiming to become a community hub with high levels of parent involvement.
The effort appears to have made an impact.
In the 2015-16 school year, 35 percent of Knapp’s students were performing at or above their grade level in math. Two years later, that was up to 51 percent. And reading proficiency scores have more than doubled during that same time frame, from 17 percent to 41 percent.
The number of meals served to students and families also more than quadrupled between 2016-17 and 2017-18, from 550 to 2,400. Free tax return assistance has been offered at the school too, helping more than 60 families in the last two years.
The same strategy already in place at Knapp is currently being set up at Julian Thomas Elementary, a plan that was announced in August. And although the same Link and Inspire For Tomorrow or LIFT strategy is being used, the tactics RUSD and the United Way end up implementing may vary, depending on the differing needs of the two schools, located in distinct neighborhoods.
“The community school model has been an incredible benefit for our Knapp School families and community,” Eric Gallien, RUSD’s superintendent and the 2018 United Way Campaign chair, said in a statement. “The school serves as a hub for resources, services and activities for all families and academic achievement is beginning to improve for our Knapp students. We are seeing first-hand how working together, we are impacting outcomes for our community.”
Another 2018 educational success was the growth of the United Way’s Imagination Library.
The United Way’s Imagination Library has covered all of Racine County since 2016, and in 2018 it mailed 52,000 free books to over 4,600 children enrolled in the program.
Children under the age of 5 can be enrolled in Imagination Library for free and then a new age-appropriate book is delivered to their house monthly until they turn 5.
The first Imagination Library was founded in 1996 by country music superstar Dolly Parton, aiming to generate a love of reading in young people.
Next year’s leader
“I’ve been here for 5 1/2 years and I can’t say enough of how grateful I am for the generosity of this community,” Prunty said. “There are so many people who really want to make this community a better place.”
Jim Popp, the CEO of Johnson Bank, has taken up the call to chair the United Way’s 2019 campaign.
“He’s the one to help us raise money, go out there, set up meetings with other CEOs,” Prunty explained of Popp’s role.
Gallien, last year’s chair, attributed the organization’s accomplishments to teamwork.
“United Way’s success is possible because of the entire community’s dedication to creating change,” he said in a press release. “Teamwork is the foundation that enables us to build an educated workforce for Racine County.”
