RACINE — The Board of Ethics has found that Defense Attorney Patrick Cafferty does not have a conflict of interest for serving on the Police and Fire Commission while also representing police officers facing criminal allegations.
Multiple past and present city and law enforcement leaders submitted letters supporting Cafferty’s appointment to the Police and Fire Commission, and the board unanimously agreed on Thursday that he does not have a conflict of interest.
Board of Ethics Chairman Mary Wyant, herself a retired attorney, said. “In my opinion, there is no violation.”
Cafferty has been a member of Racine’s Police and Fire Commission since 2013. He was also the defense attorney for Brinelle Nabors, who was found not guilty Jan. 11 for alleged excessive force used against a Park High School student in 2015. He has since returned back to work after approximately three years of paid leave. Cafferty also represents Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo, who is expected to be charged next week for a Dec. 17 crash he allegedly caused while driving with a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit.
When asked, Cafferty did not say if he has legally represented any other police officers since being appointed to the PFC.
Cafferty has promised that, should someone he is representing or has represented be called before the Police and Fire Commission, then he would recuse himself, thus resolving a potential conflict of interest.
However, Mayor Cory Mason and Cafferty both said that the PFC hasn’t held a disciplinary or termination hearing in more than a decade, so Cafferty has not had to recuse himself from those cases anyway.
The opinion
Earlier this month, 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner requested an advisory opinion from the Board of Ethics, which led to Thursday’s meeting.
“We have had very, very few of these requests,” Wyant said. “You may think it would be a common occurrence, but it’s not.”
All four board members who attended the meeting — Wyant, Ernest Ni’A, Robert Mozol, Karri Hemmig — voted that Cafferty did not have a conflict.
After the meeting, Cafferty told The Journal Times that he was thankful Weidner had aired her concerns and allowed the Board of Ethics to weigh in. However, he added that he agreed with the board’s decision and looks forward to moving on with business as usual.
Weidner did not attend the meeting.
Cafferty made it clear that his obligations as a defense attorney have been known to his fellow Police and Fire Commission members, to those who have appointed him and to the police department.
“I’ve been transparent about it. I’ve been clear about it,” Cafferty said.
In a letter supporting Cafferty’s role on the commission, former Mayor John Dickert (who first appointed Cafferty as a PFC commissioner in June 2013) said that he chose Cafferty “because of his reputation in the community for his excellent legal acumen and high ethical standards.”
Besides Dickert, Mayor Cory Mason (who reappointed Cafferty last year), PFC President Keith Rogers, Racine Police Association President Todd Hoover, Racine Police Association Vice-President John Hetland, former City Attorney Rob Weber, and Police Chief Art Howell all submitted letters stating that Cafferty should remain on the commission.
“Nothing that the PFC has done to date would implicate Atty. Cafferty in an ethical conflict,” Mason wrote. “I would urge you (the Board of Ethics) not to remove from city service the expert advice the city receives from credentialed professionals willing to serve their community.”
In Howell’s letter, the police chief said that he raised concerns in 2013 but — after meeting with then-Mayor Dickert and the Racine Police Association — he came to believe that “the added value of appointing Attorney Cafferty to the PFC would greatly enhance the knowledge base and professionalism of this civilian oversight board.”
No precedent
It is customary for Police and Fire Commissions to have attorneys as members or advisers. However, Keith Findley, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School who serves on the City of Madison’s PFC, said that it is rare for one of those attorneys to represent police officers in court.
“It’s not something I’ve encountered or considered before,” Findley said.
The Journal Times spoke with Findley before the Board of Ethics made its decision.
Findley added that Cafferty although “probably does not have a conflict of interest,” one could argue that “the appearance of a conflict of interest … could raise concern.”
About the PFC
The Racine Police and Fire Commission serves as an “oversight board” for the Racine police and fire departments “through policy review, rule-making and inspection,” according to the City of Racine’s website. The PFC is also responsible for hiring and firing all police officers and firefighters, and hears appeals on firings and reprimand from officers and firefighters.
The PFC holds certain powers that a police or fire chief does not, such as actually being able to fire officers or place officers/firefighters on unpaid leave. Chiefs can recommend firings or ask officers/firefighters to resign, but can’t fire them outright.
Cafferty told the Board of Ethics that there hasn’t been a PFC disciplinary or termination hearing since 2003.
“The current practice of the police department in particular is that the chief will attempt to work out an agreed upon discipline with an officer who is subject to the discipline,” Cafferty explained. “In the last 16 years, not one police officer has asked for a hearing before the Police and Fire Commission.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.