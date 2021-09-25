Estate sale at Racine Masonic Center halted

RACINE — Hours after an estate sale at the Racine Masonic Center started Friday, it was halted.

The estate sale was due to continue through Sunday, but stopped sometime Friday afternoon after a number of items had already been sold out of the 1856 Henry S. Durand Mansion, 2012 Main St., which was decorated in the Victorian style.

Wendy Spencer, event coordinator at the center, said Friday that the items being sold were not belongings of the local freemasons’ lodge but largely were items she’d acquired over the years.

On Friday, Chris Luedke, district deputy grandmaster for the Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, said in an interview that the masons are “re-evaluating the future of the building” and that “a lot of things are up in the air.”

The building is not currently up for sale, despite social media rumors to the contrary.

