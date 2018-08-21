RACINE — A lot of area organizations owe thanks to Ernest “Ernie” Styberg Jr., who died Aug. 7 at the age of 88.
Styberg, along with his wife of 67 years, Bernice, donated millions over the past few years, bolstering community-orientated organizations.
In 2016 alone, the E C Styberg Foundation gave thousands to the Salvation Army of Racine, Ronald McDonald House, Shepherds College, Big Brothers Big Sisters, various health organizations, retirement homes and dozens of others, according to the foundation’s tax records.
During his life, he sat on the board of directors for the Racine Community Foundation and later became a member of the RCF Corporation. He also supported the Youth for Christ group, advocated against human trafficking and provided a grant for Visioning a Greater Racine.
“He was just an incredibly quiet, generous, understated man,” RCF Executive Director Liz Powell said. “He didn’t want any accolades … he gave of his time and of his treasure.”
As a teen, Styberg graduated from Park High School and later from Northwestern University. He went on to serve as the president of the E.C. Styberg Engineering Co., 1600 Goold St., a metal manufacturer founded by his father in 1927.
Styberg was a longtime supporter of law enforcement organizations’ philanthropic efforts, having backed the Policeman’s Ball and the Cops N’ Kids Reading Center. The Community Oriented Policing house at 2437 Anthony Lane was renamed in honor of the Stybergs in 2015, a show of thanks from the Racine Police Department for their generosity in helping construct COP houses across the city.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the Police Department said: “Together, the Stybergs gave freely of their time, talent and resources, serving as community-minded philanthropists locally and beyond.”
Even after he died, Styberg’s philanthropy carried on. In his obituary, memorials were requested to be sent to four altruistic groups: Friends of Camp Anokijig in Plymouth, St. Monica’s Senior Living in Racine, Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association and the Geneva Lake Water Safety Committee in Williams Bay.
A memorial service celebrating Styberg’s life is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Grace Baptist Church, 3626 Highway 31, Caledonia. His body will be interned in a private ceremony at Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd.
“He will be sorely missed,” Powell said.
