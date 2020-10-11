Eric Johnson: Payphones in Racine, almost extinct but not entirely

Something akin to trying to spot a kraken in Lake Michigan off Downtown Racine, it’s becoming nigh on impossible to find an active, working public pay telephone anymore.
A graffitied old sidewalk-mounted Ameritech pay phone kiosk in the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue in Racine stands phone-less, illustrative of the spectacular decline and fall of the public pay phone, a staple of the American landscape since the first public pay phone was installed in Hartford, Conn. in 1889, the creative collaborative brainchild of William Gray and George Long.
Hearkening to the old adage “out of sight, out of mind,” the once-ubiquitous telecommunications standby pretty much blipped off my radar nearly two decades ago when I got my first cell phone. Until, that is, I recently happened to spot a quarter-a-minute pay phone kiosk well-hidden behind two USAgain textile donation dropboxes at Six Mile and Middle roads in Caledonia. The sight brought on a tinge of nostalgia — and a keener eye for scoping out the remaining pay phone relics on the area landscape, the Douglas Avenue kiosk among them.
Ironically, and perhaps apocalyptically, I grabbed my cell phone to snap a photo of it for posterity, something to show wide-eyed grandkids years down the road, along with old Kodachrome family photos showing a wall-mounted kitchen telephone with 1.7 miles of coiled cord to reach every room in the house.
And that, dear readers, illustrates the challenges facing the old-fashioned, single-function, hard-wired public pay telephone, the “reach out and touch someone” communications technology of a simpler age.
Fittingly, the pole-mounted sign for the Caledonia pay phone kiosk was upside down — the universal sign for distress.
For more than two decades, people like you and me, freed from landline wires by cellular communications technology, have been walking around with the modern miracle of science fiction turned reality – USS Enterprise Captain James T. Kirk’s planet-to-starship “communicator” on steroids. Quite frankly, Kirk never had it so good in Stardate 41153.7 as I do now in 2020.
The public pay telephone is from a time when, get this, a phone was a single-purpose device that, when you spun a slow, clunky rotary dial or punched a “touch tone” keypad, got you connected with someone on the other end of a physical wire, the grown-up world equivalent of the tin can, string and spare button landline toy “phones” we Gen-X’ers played with as kids back in the "Wonder Years" of yore in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
My Millennial and Gen Z children, by contrast, played with plastic toy flip-phone cells from Shopko, illustrating both the generational and technological divide.
Back when I first used a public pay phone as an 11-year-old in 1976, I inserted one thin dime – just increased from a nickel – to call my Grandpa Mac to let him know that Nana was running a little late at what he called the “Hair Saloon” at the Brookfield Square JCPenney.
In my early adulthood, then armed with a pocketful of quarters or an AT&T long distance calling card, public pay phones were how you kept in touch while on the road, connecting with colleagues toiling back at the office or with the folks back home.
In the early years of my journalistic career, it was a common sight for me to be seen feeding fistfuls of quarters into a streetside public pay phone as I relayed a breaking story to a frantic editor on deadline, modern shades of Cary Grant’s fedora-topped Walter Burns journalist character in the 1940 film “His Girl Friday.”
And I can remember any number of summer vacations in the north woods standing inside a stuffy, sultry glass-enclosed phone booth outside Long’s Hillbilly Supermarket in downtown Boulder Junction, calling downstate to check in with family.
In American pop culture, phone booths also served as a convenient changing room for Daily Planet newspaperman Clark Kent as he made the transformation from humble scribe to Earth’s most famous superhero, though given the physical realities of the claustrophobic phone booths that I’ve experienced over the course of my lifetime I haven’t the slightest clue of how he traded his suit and fedora for his Superman suit. Personally, I couldn’t find space in a phone booth to change my mind, much less pull off a full wardrobe overhaul in public view.
Today, just try to find a public pay phone kiosk, much less a retro nostalgic glass-walled phone booth. With the rise and popularization of cell phones since the 1990s – 95% of Americans pack a cell phone today – and the concurrent lead-balloon drop in the number of pay phones from a 1995 peak of 2.6 million to just 99,182 at last count, one fifth of which are in New York City, pretty much the only phone booths I see these days are on "American Pickers."
It’s almost an oxymoron to label the latest cell phones as “phones,” as they also function as clocks, pedometers, GPS and mapping units, eBook readers, e-payment wallets, calculators, well-stocked newsstands, notebooks, appointment calendars, portable music libraries, still and video cameras, computers, televisions — and the list goes on.
They can, almost literally, do everything now. And yes, they can also be used to make and receive phone calls, almost as an afterthought.
With everyone jonesing around on the internet these days, eyes glued to their cell phones at almost any gathering large or small — admittedly sometimes myself included — my inner curmudgeon sometimes wonders if the age of the “smart” cell phone is a blessing or a curse.
One of these days I might throw caution to the wind, grab my reporter’s notebook, put on a trench coat and fedora, and walk out the door at 212 Fourth to hit the streets in retro-nostalgic reverie for days gone by.
You can meet me by the pay phone — if I can find one.
Eric Johnson is a reporter for The Journal Times.
