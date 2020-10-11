Eric Johnson: Payphones in Racine, almost extinct but not entirely

In my early adulthood, then armed with a pocketful of quarters or an AT&T long distance calling card, public pay phones were how you kept in touch while on the road, connecting with colleagues toiling back at the office or with the folks back home.

In the early years of my journalistic career, it was a common sight for me to be seen feeding fistfuls of quarters into a streetside public pay phone as I relayed a breaking story to a frantic editor on deadline, modern shades of Cary Grant’s fedora-topped Walter Burns journalist character in the 1940 film “His Girl Friday.”

And I can remember any number of summer vacations in the north woods standing inside a stuffy, sultry glass-enclosed phone booth outside Long’s Hillbilly Supermarket in downtown Boulder Junction, calling downstate to check in with family.

In American pop culture, phone booths also served as a convenient changing room for Daily Planet newspaperman Clark Kent as he made the transformation from humble scribe to Earth’s most famous superhero, though given the physical realities of the claustrophobic phone booths that I’ve experienced over the course of my lifetime I haven’t the slightest clue of how he traded his suit and fedora for his Superman suit. Personally, I couldn’t find space in a phone booth to change my mind, much less pull off a full wardrobe overhaul in public view.