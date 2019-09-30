RACINE —The Racine community came out in full force Sunday to fill Beth Israel Sinai Congregation's place of worship and to say they will not be intimidated or afraid.
On Sept. 23, members of the synagogue, located at 2009 Washington Ave., were shocked to discover anti-Semitic and swastika graffiti on the building.
Rabbi Martyn Adelberg said within 24 hours of finding the graffiti, synagogue members began getting calls, emails and letters from people wishing to offer their love and support to the congregation, and a few even offered to help clean the building.
On Sunday, the synagogue was filled with people to show their support to the Racine Jewish community and to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
“The tragedy is it seems to be happening more and more,” Adelberg said about the graffiti to those in attendance on Sunday. “We live in a culture that permits people to say anything they want without regard for somebody else, you’re bound to have a breakdown in communication. We have to continue to work to eradicate all forms of hatred wherever they may exist.”
Adlelberg said the act of coming together on Sunday was not based upon religion, but based upon “the humanitarian notion that we are all created equal.
“I know there are people who object to these kinds of things but they should stay in the minority, they should stay quiet,” Adelberg said. “They should allow the people of goodwill to come forth and they’re the ones who have to set the tone for this country.”
Joyce Placzkowski, president of the synagogue, said she was impressed with the amount of people who reached out to the Jewish community.
“If this person’s plan was to spread hate and fear, he missed,” Placzkowski said. “Instead he angered with his actions. We found out how strong our neighbors and friends are.”
Present in the congregation was Auxiliary Bishop Jeff Haines from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
You have free articles remaining.
Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki asked Haines to come to the service to represent him and the archdiocese “in solidarity and support for the people of this wonderful synagogue.”
“You’d like to think we’re beyond this kind of stuff,” Haines said of the graffiti. “But the reality hit home and we felt, first, anger and just disgust that there could be such disrespect for people of peace and gentleness and goodness.”
'Important lessons to learn'
Racine Mayor Cory Mason was happy to see the community come out to the service.
“I think what was beautiful about tonight is the city, the community came around our Jewish brothers and sisters in solidarity and really rejected that hate,” Mason said. “That kind of hate can’t be tolerated but I think the warm embrace that came from the community broadly tonight was about as good an answer as you can give to that.”
Mason brought his wife, former Racine Municipal Judge Rebecca Mason, and their children to the ceremony in hopes of using the moment as a teaching point.
“These are important lessons to learn for every generation,” Mason said. “People need to be reminded of the lessons of history … it was important for me for them to be part of this and to see this.”
Former Racine Mayor John Dickert was asked to speak at the service and encouraged the community to talk to each other and “celebrate the friends we have and the families we love.”
“Whoever this is (who did this), whatever hatred permeates your heart, you obviously do not know these people or this rabbi,” Dickert said. “We’ll defeat you and we’ll defeat you with knowledge and love and conversation … I don’t think we accept the hatred and I don’t think we allow it to permeate and I don’t think we allow those who build on that hatred and fertilize that hatred to take over.”