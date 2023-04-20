MOUNT PLEASANT — Prom season is beginning early this year.

The LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin is hosting its 13th annual Equality Prom for LGBTQIA+ youth Saturday.

The event will take place from 6-10 p.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant.

Unlike last year’s event that was combined with the center’s annual fundraiser, this event will be for youth only and free to attend for people ages 12 to 18.

This year’s theme is “Cottage Core,” which was selected by the youth that utilize the center.

Jasmine Alvarez, operations manager for the center, said the theme will be cute and adorable for the kids.

The LGBT Center hosts weekly activities for LGBTQIA+ youth in the Southeast Wisconsin area, including a youth group.

The prom is put together by the center every year to give LGBTQIA+ youth a way to address any isolation they might feel, especially during recent years because of the pandemic.

Alvarez said many of the teens that reach out to the center feel like harassment and bullying has increased in their schools, specifically pertaining to their identity.

“A lot are lonely and can’t find community,” Alvarez said. “A lot of them are experiencing harassment, bullying at school. I think this youth-focused prom is just gonna really help build those connections and just have a night for just them, where they can be themselves.”

The prom will include activities, performances and a fun atmosphere where LGBTQIA+ youth will be able to be themselves and meet other people like them.

Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, an artist who specializes in puppet making, will be at the prom showing attendees how to make paper corsages.

“This event has been an opportunity for the young folks to come together and build community since 2010,” Barb Farrar, executive director of the LGBT Center, wrote in a statement. “Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the resiliency of our young queer community and to provide another year of good music, good vibes and delicious food, as well as what is sure to be some amazing fashion and great dancing.”

The center has two youth events planned before the prom, both on Thursday at The LGBT Center, 1456 Junction Ave.

The first event is a prom closet from 5-8 p.m., where teens can select outfits to wear to the prom. The clothes were donated by members of the community.

A youth art night, where attendees can create fairy garden centerpieces, also is happening at the center from 5:30-7 p.m.

Transportation will be provided for those who need it in the Kenosha, Racine and Union Grove areas.

Contact jasmine@lgbtsewi.org for more information.

Teens can register for the prom at bit.ly/41BXsvP.

