RACINE — Ten years ago, the City of Racine was in the spotlight after then-Mayor Gary Becker was arrested on disturbing sex charges.
In 2009, Racine residents were calling for the resignation of Becker and city officials were hustling to find the best way to keep the city moving forward. But the city realized it wouldn’t be so easy.
Looking back on this tumultuous time in Racine’s history, The Journal Times has produced a podcast called “Belle City” and talked to some of the key figures during that time, including Becker himself.
Episode one, “The Arrest,” debuted last week and on Monday episode two, “What do we do now?” will dive into how the city gathered itself from this shocking arrest to move the city forward.
If you missed episode one, go to journaltimes.com and search for “Belle City Podcast.”
