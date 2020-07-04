EPA reaches $232k settlement with Franklin landfill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRANKLIN — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Thursday that it had reached a $232,000 settlement with Waste Management of Wisconsin, which operates the Metro Recycling and Disposal Facility Landfill in Franklin, which borders the Racine County Village of Raymond.

“EPA takes seriously every company’s obligation to properly manage solid and hazardous waste to protect our communities and their citizens,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “Today’s enforcement action against WMWI reflects EPA’s continued commitment to ensure compliance with state and federal environmental laws.”

The settlement also included enhanced monitoring for hazardous waste near the site. The fine was reached to resolve alleged violations of the Resources Conservation and Recovery Act.

The Metro Landfill, 10712 S. 124th St. (Highway 45), is licensed by the State of Wisconsin to accept non-hazardous municipal, commercial, industrial, and special wastes for disposal, but is not authorized to treat, store, or dispose of hazardous waste. EPA alleged that WMWI improperly disposed of hazardous electric arc furnace dust from a steel casting foundry at the Metro Landfill on at least 10 days. The dust was contaminated with chromium, a hazardous waste and known human carcinogen.

Public can comment