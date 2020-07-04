EPA reaches $232k settlement with Franklin landfill

FRANKLIN — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Thursday that it had reached a $232,000 settlement with Waste Management of Wisconsin, which operates the Metro Recycling and Disposal Facility Landfill in Franklin, which borders the Racine County Village of Raymond.
“EPA takes seriously every company’s obligation to properly manage solid and hazardous waste to protect our communities and their citizens,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “Today’s enforcement action against WMWI reflects EPA’s continued commitment to ensure compliance with state and federal environmental laws.”
The settlement also included enhanced monitoring for hazardous waste near the site. The fine was reached to resolve alleged violations of the Resources Conservation and Recovery Act.
The Metro Landfill, 10712 S. 124th St. (Highway 45), is licensed by the State of Wisconsin to accept non-hazardous municipal, commercial, industrial, and special wastes for disposal, but is not authorized to treat, store, or dispose of hazardous waste. EPA alleged that WMWI improperly disposed of hazardous electric arc furnace dust from a steel casting foundry at the Metro Landfill on at least 10 days. The dust was contaminated with chromium, a hazardous waste and known human carcinogen.
Public can comment
Under the terms of the settlement, WMWI has agreed to conduct leachate and groundwater monitoring, and update its waste management plan and training program. The settlement also includes a civil penalty of $232,000.
The proposed settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval. To view the consent decree or to submit a comment, visit the Department of Justice website at: www.justice.gov/enrd/Consent_Decrees.html
More information about the EPA’s enforcement program can be found online at: epa.gov/enforcement/basic-information-enforcement.
The Metro Landfill is one of two located just north of the intersection of Highway 45 and Eight Mile Road where Racine, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties all meet. Advanced Disposal’s Emerald Park Landfill is located just west of the Waste Management facility at W124 S10629 124 St. in Muskego and borders the Racine County Town of Norway.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.