EPA gives City of Racine $500,000 for cleaning up contaminated sites

RACINE — The federal Environmental Protection Agency is giving the City of Racine a grant of $500,000.
According to a news release from the EPA, the grant will help address environmental contamination at abandoned industrial and commercial properties which have been targeted for redevelopment in the city.
The money will supplement the city’s Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund, or RLF, which are grants under EPA meant for cleaning up brownfield sites. Brownfields are properties in which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of would be complicated by the presence (or potential presence) of harmful pollutants.
When loans in the brownfield RLF are repaid, the loan amount is returned to the fund and then lent again to other borrowers. The cycle aims to provide an ongoing source of capital in a community.
To date, the EPA has given Racine $2.3 million in brownfield grants since 2010. The city has used its EPA grants to clean up three properties, including the Horlick District redevelopment, which trickled into creating or retaining 47 jobs.
The city has looked at seven different locations as options to use its newest grant.
“On behalf of the residents of the City of Racine, we’re honored to receive another round of supplementary funding from the EPA for brownfields remediation,” said Mayor Cory Mason in a statement.
Mason continued: “Previous EPA funds have been essential to our brownfield redevelopment clean-up efforts. All of our residents deserve a healthy living environment, and these funds will continue to advance our goals of removing contamination from brownfield sites in the city and restoring those properties to productive uses.”
Acting EPA Regional Administrator Cheryl Newton stated that the brownfields program “helps empower communities (to) address the environmental, public health and social issues associated with contaminated land.”
“EPA commends community leaders for using these funds to take vital steps forward to improve the environment and the local economy,” Newton continued. “These grants underscore EPA’s commitment to lifting up and protecting all communities — especially overburdened and underserved communities.”