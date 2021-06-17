EPA gives City of Racine $500,000 for cleaning up contaminated sites

RACINE — The federal Environmental Protection Agency is giving the City of Racine a grant of $500,000.

According to a news release from the EPA, the grant will help address environmental contamination at abandoned industrial and commercial properties which have been targeted for redevelopment in the city.

The money will supplement the city’s Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund, or RLF, which are grants under EPA meant for cleaning up brownfield sites. Brownfields are properties in which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of would be complicated by the presence (or potential presence) of harmful pollutants.

When loans in the brownfield RLF are repaid, the loan amount is returned to the fund and then lent again to other borrowers. The cycle aims to provide an ongoing source of capital in a community.