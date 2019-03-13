RACINE — Despite snow on the ground, Racine County Public Works crews are actively working at Case Eagle Park in Rochester as well as Quarry Lake Park and Pritchard Park in Racine to complete various environmental upgrades.
At Case Eagle, invasive buckthorn has been removed near the Fox River, making the river much more accessible and visible. In addition, about 80 new trees have been planted throughout the park, while many dead and diseased trees have been removed, according to a press release from Racine County.
In part of a continued effort to improve environmental conditions, invasive buckthorn is also being removed in both Quarry Lake Park and the southern portion of Pritchard Park.
Work at Pritchard, Quarry Lake and Case Eagle parks will continue into the spring. The work is funded as part of the 2019 Racine County budget.
“We want our parks to shine and be true assets for Racine County residents to enjoy," stated Racine County Highways and Parks Superintendent Dave Prott. "These upgrades will allow for greater public use while improving the environment and preserving the parks for generations to come."
For more information on county parks and to make picnic, camping and park reservations, visit www.racinecounty.com/parks.
