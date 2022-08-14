RACINE — Peyton Jacobsen, who is about to enter seventh grade at Racine’s Wisconsin Lutheran School, deadlifted 345 pounds at Flex Fitness on Rapids Drive on Thursday.

The 12-year-old started powerlifting only two months ago. Now, he’s potentially breaking world records in the discipline.

In one clean lift, Peyton appears to have smashed the youth deadlift world record previously set by 12-year-old Kyle Kane, who deadlifted 308 pounds in the United Kingdom in 2010.

“It felt amazing,” Peyton said of breaking his previous personal best of 335 pounds. “I am so motivated to keep setting new goals for myself.”

The deadlift, often referred to as the king of powerlifting disciplines, involves grasping a loaded barbell resting on the platform floor, pulling the weights off of the floor, and assuming a standing erect position — locked knees and shoulders back, while subsequently holding the loaded barbell in a firm grasp. Once the correct position is achieved and held, the athlete then returns the bar back to the floor, completing the lift.

Peyton’s training is definitely a family affair at Flex Fitness. The 12-year-old’s weightlifting trainer is his cousin Michael Jacobsen. He also trains alongside his proud dad, Drew Jacobsen; his little brother Riley Jacobsen; grandpa Robin Jacobsen; uncle Pete Jacobsen; and cousins Trenton and Tyler Tenner.

Alfonzo “June” Spencer II, owner and manager of Flex Fitness, 2400 Rapids Drive, started sponsoring Peyton this month. According to Spencer, offering a sponsorship to an athlete basically means that the athlete in question is branded by the gym — but added that it is a position that does not come without its caveats. “I told Peyton that every two weeks I need a progress report from school,” Spencer said. “I know that his grades were not necessarily the best last year and I never want this opportunity to cause him to lose focus on his education...

“Given his age and the fact that we only started training two months ago, Peyton’s raw talent is about one in a hundred,” Spencer said. “When I first met Peyton, he was lacking confidence; he was very shy, kept his head down, couldn’t maintain eye contact or extend a firm handshake ... Now, Peyton comes into the gym with a swagger and glow. Peyton has found Peyton.”

Peyton admits that there were times last year that he was picked on for his weight. “I want to keep turning that weight into strength,” Peyton said. “Soon, I want to start lifting in competitions.”

Besides weightlifting, Peyton also plays football for Shoreland Lutheran’s JR Pacers in Somers. In order to keep his energy levels up, Peyton asserts the importance of incorporating lean meats and veggies into his diet, as well as consuming protein shakes promptly after every workout.

Peyton’s dad told The Journal Times that the family has reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records, but have only thus far been in the preliminary stages of communication.

“Never let someone tell you that you can’t do something,” Peyton concluded. “If you want it, go get it.”