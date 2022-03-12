Entering its 35th year, Apple Holler takes a hard turn toward apple cider with a kick

YORKVILLE — The folks at Apple Holler have figured out about a hundred ways to use their fresh-grown apples, from pies and donuts to jams and salsa.

Now, they have come up with something just for the grown-ups.

Apple Holler hard cider is turning the orchard’s namesake crop into adult beverages with a kick. The new fermented drink is quickly becoming popular among visitors at the Racine County destination.

“It’s booming,” said Riley Flannery, whose family is marking its 35th year in business at Apple Holler.

The introduction of hard cider is part of the family’s strategy for emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and re-establishing Apple Holler as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s most iconic visitor attractions.

Those turning out this summer at the rustic, family-oriented spot will find a large new picnic pavilion, a beer garden, regular live music, an outdoor retail market and a newly planted sunflower garden.

Among all of the improvements underway, owner Dave Flannery, who opened Apple Holler in 1987, sees getting into the alcoholic beverage business as a fait accompli.

After all, he and his employees have already produced just about every other kind of apple-based treat imaginable. And their orchard continues to yield healthy crops year after year.

“It’s a natural progression to our product line,” he said.

The introduction of hard cider for Apple Holler’s restaurant customers and retail shoppers has resulted from a partnership with Von Stiehl Winery, located two hours north in Algoma.

Apples from the Yorkville orchard are pressed into apple cider, which then is shipped to the Von Stiehl Winery. There, it is fermented and then shipped back down south in bottles of hard cider.

Representatives from the Algoma winery also have counseled Flannery and his management team on setting up a cider bar to serve customers by the glass or the bottle. The offerings also include hard cider aged in tequila barrels or bourbon barrels, to deliver a distinctive flavor and a bit more alcohol content.

Anthony Bilwin, general manager at Von Stiehl, said he and his crew appreciate getting the chance to work with apple cider and juice from Racine County’s well-known orchard.

“It’s a good blend,” Bilwin said. “You can tell they have a passion for what they do. And it comes through.”

Flannery started with just a restaurant when he opened the business in 1987 alongside I-94 in the Racine County village of Yorkville. Seven years later, he decided to start planting apple trees. Soon came a corn maze and other features designed for children.

Today, the 78-acre attraction includes thousands of trees sprouting apples, peaches and pears, where visitors are invited to pick their own. Wind machines mounted on 35-foot-tall posts push warm air down to the orchards, to prevent damaging frost from taking hold.

Children can enjoy barnyard animals, hayrides, science exhibits, and holiday fun. To make Apple Holler more of a year-round attraction, Flannery has introduced horse-drawn sleigh rides through the winter snow.

The operation employs about 50 people, a number that doubles during the peak fall season.

Yorkville Village Administrator Mike McKinney called it a “top-notch attraction” for both visitors and local residents.

“We are very proud to have Apple Holler as a part of our community,” McKinney said. “Apple Holler is a great representative of our strong agricultural heritage.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, it forced Apple Holler to close its indoor facilities for more than a year, to help avoid spreading the virus.

With much of its appeal involving outdoor activities, however, the attraction was able to adjust.

An outdoor market was constructed to allow outside service for food, baked goods and retail products. A large tent was erected where customers who normally would be seated inside the restaurant could enjoy picnic-style dining in the open air.

Both new approaches were so well-received that Flannery and his team are making them permanent, even though a slowdown in the COVID-19 crisis has allowed the indoor restaurant and gift shop to reopen.

The picnic tent is being replaced with a permanent new wooden picnic pavilion large enough to accommodate about 350 people. Other new outdoor features this year will include an outside beer garden, a new sunflower display and live musical performances.

A new barn is being built for indoor storage and maintenance work, to keep the grounds cleared of clutter.

General manager Elyse Flannery, the owner’s daughter and Riley’s sister, said the COVID-19 crisis pointed the way to improvements that ended up making Apple Holler a more well-rounded attraction.

“It opened our eyes to things we never thought to do before,” she said. “We’ve been able to evolve.”

Apple Holler submitted an updated master plan to the Village of Yorkville, and village officials gave their OK for the improvements.

Future possibilities include the addition of more outside food kiosks arranged in a food court style around the new picnic pavilion.

As he embarks on his 35th year in business, Dave Flannery is philosophical about the changes taking place. Making adjustments are the only way to keep the attraction growing, he said.

“You change or you die,” he said. “I’ve always been a big believer in this: You’ve got to keep moving forward.”

