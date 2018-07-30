RACINE — Enrolling early can save stress and headaches for students, parents and the school district.
John Strack, Racine Unified’s supervisor of enrollment and transportation, urges all parents who are new to the district or have changed their address to not wait until the last minute.
Last fall, the district enrolled 834 students between the first week of August through Sept. 7. On Sept. 7 alone, the district enrolled 104 students. The school year began Sept. 5.
If a child is enrolled early, everyone will be better prepared for the first day of school, including the teacher.
“If you come early, both you and your child will not only know where they’re going to be going, but you can prepare appropriately,” Strack said. “That first day of school, your child will feel welcome and hopefully feel like they now belong.”
If the parent waits for the last minute, the district will try to get the student into a class as soon as possible, but that means the teacher might not be prepared for the student. This could leave the child with a bad first impression of the school, said Cynthia Medina, transportation and enrollment specialist at Unified.
“Ultimately it’s all about the kid, and the last impression we want to give a small little 5-year-old kindergarten student coming on the first day is no one’s expecting him,” she said.
Staffing
Depending on how many students are signed up at each of Unified’s schools, late enrollment can affect staffing, even if it’s just within the district.
“If we have a whole bunch of people that move from let’s say, Jerstad Elementary School to Knapp Elementary School, even though the overall district staffing will end up staying the same, we may have to shuffle staff, which then impacts children,” Strack said.
At times, the change in number of students could be so significant that a student could end up with a different teacher in the second week of school, which is especially distressing to the very young children, he said.
Enrolling
Those new to Racine can enroll at Unified as soon as they’re living in the community, even if they arrived in early summer.
Those who wish to enroll their children early can visit Unified’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through the first week of August. After that, they can enroll between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The office is closed on Fridays through Aug. 10.
Some of those make changes at the last minute are not new enrollees. They may have moved within the district or recently became homeless. The district can help the families with these transitions and provide some support, all before the start of the school year.
The district also has bilingual staff members and can provide translation for any language through an interpreter service via telephone.
The event
At the start of last school year, the district began hosting an enrollment event at the service center. This year’s event takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7. The event will stay open until 6 p.m. Thursdays, will be closed Labor Day and will open at noon on Aug. 27.
Medina was one of the creators of the event last year. Her goal was to make shorter wait periods for parents during the back-to-school rush and to create more order.
“We know that this flood comes through so we want to make it as easy and as quick as possible,” Strack said.
This event brings together all the resources a parent might need to get his or her student set up for the school year, including the English language learners program, the Families in Transition program for homeless students, after school activities, parent portal assistance and special education.
“Everything that would impact that child is all in one spot at one time,” Strack said.
Child care will be provided to parents during the event.
Those who have questions about enrollment or who are looking to enroll their child can call Strack at 262-631-7194.
Unified’s online registration is available at rusd.org/district/enrollment-families-new-rusd
Families must provide proof of student identification, which includes a birth certificate or passport, as well as proof of current address, which includes a bill, lease or deed.
