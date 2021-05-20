'Enough losing our young people' | Coalition gathers for 2nd vigil in 8 days to honor men killed

RACINE — “It’s disheartening that this is happening so soon,” said Linda Boyle, co-president of Racine Interfaith Coalition, at the Wednesday night vigil for Deveon D. Robbins at the Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive, where Robbins was shot and killed early Saturday.
RIC had held a vigil seven days before for Dontrell “Trell” Bush, a 17-year-old killed on May 7.
Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
On Wednesday, the group — along with a few of Robbins’ family and friends, and about a dozen community members — convened to mourn another death from gun violence.
Robbins was a 20-year-old father of one from Racine; his uncle, Sean Herndon, called him “a good kid.”
A 17-year-old, David “Pooh” Luckett Jr., has been charged in the killing, although a criminal complaint states that he denies involvement.
Robbins and Bush were killed almost exactly a week apart. The homicide at Marathon gas station is at least the third in the City of Racine this year, and the second involving a gun, according to the Racine Police Department.
Also, one day after Robbins was killed, a 14-year-old was hospitalized after being shot multiple times. A GoFundMe supporting the teenager and his family can be found at gofund.me/a3493683.
“Enough losing our young people,” said Ramiro Flores, student pastor from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago who was present at the vigil. “(We must) put our weapons down and lift up our hearts. … Enough mothers crying over their children who have lost their lives.”
Flores recited a prayer in Spanish, which was translated by Stephanie Mitchell from Emaus Lutheran Church on Summit Avenue. Tony Roland, musician from North Point United Methodist Church, performed songs.
For a quarter-century, RIC has held vigils for lives lost from violence in the area. When the lives lost are those belonging to young adults, “it’s heartbreaking,” Boyle said.
Tammy Hayward, co-president of RIC, reflected on her time as a former educator and how she has mentored young people.
“I spent most of the day thinking about this young man .… I’ve had a headache, been sick to my stomach … We don’t want to lose anyone else,” Hayward said. “A 17- or 20-year-old should be just beginning their lives.”
Terry Canady, a friend of Robbins’ who was present at the vigil, said “it’s a blessing to see people trying” to come together against gun violence.
“Put the guns down,” Canady added. “Get a relationship with God.”
Other friends and family members shared with the vigil group, saying Robbins “will live again.”
RIC, and other community members present, praised 18-year-old Case High School graduate Isaiah Lambert’s new idea: the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association. The idea is to organize a basketball league for young adults to raise awareness against gun violence.
Boyle said the Racine Interfaith Coalition hopes it can work with Lambert on the PTGD Basketball Association in the future.