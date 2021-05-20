'Enough losing our young people' | Coalition gathers for 2nd vigil in 8 days to honor men killed

Robbins and Bush were killed almost exactly a week apart. The homicide at Marathon gas station is at least the third in the City of Racine this year, and the second involving a gun, according to the Racine Police Department.

Also, one day after Robbins was killed, a 14-year-old was hospitalized after being shot multiple times. A GoFundMe supporting the teenager and his family can be found at gofund.me/a3493683.

“Enough losing our young people,” said Ramiro Flores, student pastor from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago who was present at the vigil. “(We must) put our weapons down and lift up our hearts. … Enough mothers crying over their children who have lost their lives.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Flores recited a prayer in Spanish, which was translated by Stephanie Mitchell from Emaus Lutheran Church on Summit Avenue. Tony Roland, musician from North Point United Methodist Church, performed songs.