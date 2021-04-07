Engler, Purtell retain seats on the Waterford Union High School Board

WATERFORD — Don Engler, current president of the school board, and incumbent Dennis Purtell will retain their seats on the board for Waterford Union High School with 1,379 and 1,367 votes respectively.

The third candidate, Patrick Goldammer came in not far behind the winners with 1,265 votes.

In a Facebook post after the votes were tallied, Goldammer wrote: "Unfortunately tonight didn’t go the way that I had hoped but I want to thank every single person who supported my campaign and all 1,265 people who voted for me.

"Wishing the best for Don and Dennis, the entire school board, and Waterford Union High School as a whole.

"I love this community and will continue to look for ways to serve in the future."

