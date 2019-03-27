Try 3 months for $3
DeltaHawk Engines Inc. testing

The engine being testing in the propeller dynamometer.

 Submitted photo

CALEDONIA — Residents may have heard a loud noise late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning as a local company tested a product.

Throughout the week, DeltaHawk Engine Inc., of Racine, were testing an airplane engine in a propeller dynamometer at the company, according to Dennis Webb, director of Marketing and Certification of Delt Hawk Engines Inc. The company is seeking to get the engine certified.

Last night, however, was the first night that testing went on after hours. After residents complained about the sound, Webb said the company canceled its testing for the rest of the day.

Webb said Delta Hawk Inc. is looking at potential solutions to carry out testing without disrupting residents. "We deeply regret that the sound volume of this testing has permeated beyond our facility into the neighboring community," Webb said. "We certainly want to be good neighbors"

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments