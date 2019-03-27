CALEDONIA — Residents living near the airport may have heard a loud noise late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning as a local company tested a product.
Throughout the week, Delta Hawk Inc. of Racine, has been testing an airplane engine at Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, according to Dennis Webb, director of Marketing and Certification of Delta Hawk Inc. The company is seeking to get the engine certified.
Last night, however, was the first night that testing went on after hours. After residents complained about the sound, Webb said the company canceled its testing for the rest of the day.
Webb said Delta Hawk Inc. apologizes for the noise and is looking at potential solutions to carry out testing without disrupting residents.
"We apologize for the complaints," Weber said. "We certainly want to be good neighbors."
I don't now how they'll ever resolve this noise problem.
