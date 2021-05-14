Enforcement of mask ordinance in City of Racine is over

“This does not mean the pandemic is over," Mason said in a statement. "If you are not vaccinated, COVID-19 is still a very serious threat to your health, and you should continue to wear masks and follow other best practices. The CDC only issued this new guidance because of the large numbers of people getting vaccinated."

Vaccination levels

According to the City of Racine Public Health Department, 44.2% of the residents of its jurisdiction (which also includes the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park) ages 16 and older have had their first dose, and 37% are fully vaccinated.

On top of that, the COVID-19 case rate in the city is 234 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks; last week, the rate was 305, according to the health department. For comparison, in November the case rate for all of Racine County was more than 1,000 per 100,000 residents.

The City of Racine Health Department positivity rate (i.e., the percentage of people who were tested and tested positive) has also dropped from 20% to 13% over the past five days, according to the department.