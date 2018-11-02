RACINE — Faith communities with buildings of all sizes are invited to attend a free energy-saving workshop from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Fellowship for Christian Believers Church, 703 Washington Ave. A continental breakfast will be available from 8 to 8:30 a.m.
The objectives of the workshop are to enable faith communities to learn about ways to save money and lower energy use. The workshop will cover lighting, HVAC, insulation, solar energy, and conservation. A representative of Focus on Energy will be present to explain incentives and paybacks that are available.
A local energy contractor will be present to sign faith communities up for free energy audits. A solar installer will be present to sign groups up for a free solar assessment. Financing options in support of energy saving projects will be explained, including options for churches struggling financially.
For more information, contact Myles Mullikin at mmullikin@gmail.com. To register for the workshop, go to www.greeninggreaterracine.weebly.com.
