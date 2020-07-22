Encore Award winners announced

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District celebrated Encore Awards in Education with a special drive-through ceremony with the 2020 recipients on July 15 at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
This year, 78 RUSD staff members were recognized for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living out the RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.
During the drive-through ceremony, award winners were congratulated with a plaque highlighting their success, took pictures and received a small gift and a breakfast to go.
Encore Award winners for 2020 are:
ASC: Melissa Damaschke, instructional methods coordinator; Elvia Cervantes, instructional methods coordinator.
BEEC: Carmen Guevara, educational assistant; Jamie Hunt, special education teacher.
Case: James Ricchio, technology education teacher; Sarah Gauthier, science teacher; Jacqueline Morrow, counselor; Pam Stefka, secretary; Craig Lepisto, counselor.
Dr. Jones: Heather Orth, ESL teacher; Janelle Hintz, Title I teacher.
Fratt: Cindy Escobedo, secretary; Michele Ellenberger, fourth-grade teacher.
Giese: Maribeth Kossman, first-grade teacher; Michelle Wisniewski, Title I reading teacher.
Gifford: Aimee Wendt, kindergarten teacher; Heather Remington, physical education teacher; Laurie Nikolic, third-grade teacher; Jon Senzig, elementary music teacher; Susan Yonkovich, sixth-grade math teacher.
Gilmore Fine Arts: Katie Lichter, school counselor; Molly Redmer, sixth-grade social studies; Rebecca Arndt, elementary drama teacher.
Gilmore Fine Arts K-8: Ann Hanson, third-grade teacher; Cheryl Garcia, secretary.
Horlick: Megan Burdick, health services pathway teacher; Kathryn Schnetzky, academy of education and technology, counselor and counselor department chair; David Venne, instructional coach; Jake Smetana, school resource officer (community outreach policing); Johnny Ford, campus security/hall monitor, EA.
Janes: Ivan Davalos, third-grade dual language teacher.
Jefferson Lighthouse: Delia Coca, secretary; Kim Fisher, fourth-grade teacher.
Jerstad-Agerholm: Fran Carini, sixth-grade teacher; Kathleen Nottleson, sixth-grade teacher; Ciante Chones, hall monitor.
Julian Thomas: Kayla Hermanns, third-grade teacher; Nora Jones, special educational assistant.
Knapp: Dustin Tilsner, SPED teacher; Jamie Dedecker, fifth-grade inclusion teacher.
Mitchell: Tammy May, EA; Alissa Burrows, social worker; Leah Martone, counselor; Petra Walker, sixth-grade teacher.
North Park: Julie Trafton, art teacher; Shelley Kosewski, third-grade teacher.
Olympia Brown: Kristi Dopson, fourth-grade teacher; Brenda Stephan, art specialist.
Park: Valerie Freeman, teacher, technical education; Nick Hunt, physical education teacher, physical education department chair; Chris Fabio, freshman English teacher; Heather Lopp, choral music teacher; Sarah Todd, science teacher, department chair.
R.E.A.L. School: Katie Belongia, sixth- and seventh-grade math teacher; Toni Dieterich, eighth- and ninth-grade algebra teacher; John Surendonk III, middle school social studies teacher.
Racine Alternative Learning: Amy Bower, math teacher; Alejandra Monge, educational assistant.
Red Apple: Nicole Paul, second-grade teacher; Susanne Kelly-Johnson, fourth-grade teacher.
Roosevelt: JoEllyn Zenisek, music teacher; Jacqueline McWilliams, fourth-grade teacher.
RUSD Montessori: Ami Soni, teacher.
SC Johnson: Cathy Craig, cross categorical teacher; Donnell Taggart, educational assistant.
Schulte: Tracy Popp, cross categorical teacher.
Starbuck: Susan Kennedy-Torine, school counselor; Wesley Zepecki-Davison, sixth-grade math teacher; Tiana Lutze, seventh-grade ELA teacher; Jose Perez, second shift engineer; Amberleigh Cellak, music vocal teacher.
Wadewitz: Jennifer Pfeffer, instructional coach; Casey Prohaska, first-grade teacher.
Walden III: Denielle Lewis, seventh-grade math teacher; Jeff Ruggaber, middle school art teacher; Katie McCauley, high school guidance counselor.
West Ridge: Dawn Dresen, first-grade teacher; Joe Zimmer, youth advocate.
