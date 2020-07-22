Encore Award winners announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District celebrated Encore Awards in Education with a special drive-through ceremony with the 2020 recipients on July 15 at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

This year, 78 RUSD staff members were recognized for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living out the RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.

During the drive-through ceremony, award winners were congratulated with a plaque highlighting their success, took pictures and received a small gift and a breakfast to go.

Encore Award winners for 2020 are:

ASC: Melissa Damaschke, instructional methods coordinator; Elvia Cervantes, instructional methods coordinator.

BEEC: Carmen Guevara, educational assistant; Jamie Hunt, special education teacher.

Case: James Ricchio, technology education teacher; Sarah Gauthier, science teacher; Jacqueline Morrow, counselor; Pam Stefka, secretary; Craig Lepisto, counselor.

Dr. Jones: Heather Orth, ESL teacher; Janelle Hintz, Title I teacher.