High Ridge Shopping Centre woes

In this 2016 Journal Times file photo, a woman walks past the former OfficeMax store in the High Ridge Shopping Centre. Only Home Depot remains at the shopping center.

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — An empty retail strip center alongside the busy Home Depot near Regency Mall is being eyed for redevelopment and possible demolition.

The 26-acre High Ridge Shopping Centre, which has been in bankruptcy, is owned by a Detroit-based trust via a limited liability company, explained Attorney John Shannon who appeared before the city’s Plan Commission Wednesday.

To make it easier to “find a developer who can redevelop the retail portion of the site,” Shannon, on behalf of his client, requested the city split the property into the two separate lots — one with the Home Depot, the other with the empty strip mall that has been entirely vacant since a Kmart there closed in early 2017.

“The logical move is a redevelopment of the shopping portion of the center and the Home Depot remaining as is. Splitting the property allows us to find an institutional investor … who wants to redevelop the shopping center portion of the site,” Shannon said Wednesday, reading from a letter provided to him by the property owners.

Jason Meekma, 14th Dist. Alderman City of Racine

Meekma

“We can definitively say that the Home Depot being on the same parcel as that defunct shopping center absolutely represents a burden that will hamper redevelopment, because the capital required to purchase the entire site will make the property less attractive to a turnaround developer.”

The Plan Commission unanimously approved the request Wednesday, which now has to go before the City Council for final approval.

After the meeting, Alderman Jason Meekma — who represents the 14th District, which includes the property — told Shannon, “I’m very passionate about seeing that area getting redeveloped.”

Nearby changes

Work to reinvigorate the Regency Mall area is ongoing, although what’s in store for the future of the mall isn’t clear. Burlington Coat Factory confirmed two weeks ago that it was leaving the mall to move into the former Toys R Us at 2433 S. Green Bay Road, and Boston Store went out of business the previous spring.

Meanwhile, as High Ridge’s future is under discussion, a study of the entire mall area was commissioned in January. The city and mall owner Hull Property Group hired Jerry Franke’s firm, Franke Development Advisors and Rinka Architects of Milwaukee, to create a master plan for the undeveloped areas around Regency Mall. The planning was to include conceptual ideas for High Ridge.

On about Aug. 13, Hull spokesman John Mulherin said Hull has seen the preliminary plans and was still working with city officials and Rinka on the plan’s development.

Journal Times Reporter Mick Burke contributed to this story.

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

