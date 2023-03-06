RACINE — Soup’s on at Festival Hall.

The 26th annual Empty Bowls event is happening Monday, March 6, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

The event will have two time frames: one for lunch, one for dinner. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner from 4 to 7 p.m.

This is the first time in three years that the event has been held in-person, due to COVID-19.

The last two events were remote, with donors buying bowls and bringing them to local restaurants that offered discounts on soups, but now everyone will be together for the event once again.

The event is put together every year to raise money for both the Racine County Food Bank and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization.

Donors get a choice of a handcrafted ceramic bowl for $15 or a plastic bowl for kids for $10.

The bowls are created by local artists, as well as Racine Unified School District teachers and students.

With the bowls, donors can sample a variety of soups and breads from about 60 local restaurants and local chefs.

There also will be a silent auction of about 40 items and a raffle.

The soups are on a rotating roster, so if one pot runs out, it will be replaced with a new soup.

All of the soups and breads will be served by local officials, business and educational leaders. Local entertainers will provide music throughout the event.

Heidi Fannin, co-chair of the Empty Bowls Committee, said that what makes the event special is the collaborative effort put forth by people in the community.

“Children of the community make it happen,” Fannin said. “Artists are a part of it. Restaurants, private schools are a part of it. It’s just so great to tap into so many different avenues to make this event happen.”

Through the years, Empty Bowls has donated nearly $375,000 to hunger and homeless assistance programs in Racine.

More than 100 volunteers donate their time to making the event possible.

“When you go there, you’ll feel it,” Fannin said. “You’ll feel a community come together to make a great event happen. It’s palpable, feels so good.”

In photos: Empty Bowls 2020