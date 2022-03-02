 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Empty Bowls fundraiser, which fights hunger in Racine County, returns March 13-19

Empty Bowls 2020

Attendees peruse the selection of bowls ahead of choosing their soup selections during the Empty Bowls 2020 fundraiser on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The event raises money to feed the homeless in the Racine community. Local students, artists, and citizens create one-of-a-kind handmade ceramic bowls; local restaurants and organizations prepare soups and breads and local volunteers and VIPs do the serving and cleaning duties during the annual event.

 Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times

CALEDONIA — For the second year in a row, one of the Racine area's biggest hunger-fighting events will not include a large community gathering.

Rather than taking place over a day or two, Empty Bowls will be held from March 13-19 at Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave. Handcrafted, handpainted bowls will be displayed during Milaeger's farmers market on March 13 and will be available in exchange for a donation of $15 or more. An online silent auction will begin the following day and end March 19.

Donations can also be made online at bit.ly/3MeWCgW. More information, including how to donate via check, can be found at Empty Bowls Racine's official website — EmptyBowlsRacine.org — by emailing info@emptybowlsracine.org or calling 262-497-2228.

Empty Bowls reports that, since 1997, its yearly fundraisers have raised more than $340,000. Empty Bowls Racine primarily supports the Racine County Food Bank and the county's primary homeless shelter, HALO Inc., 2000 De Koven Ave.

