On a local level, public and private organizations are working together to bring that number down by helping local employers connect with potential employees.
Scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, the second annual Southeast Wisconsin Re-entry Employer Expo will be at Gateway Technical College’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Boulevard. At the free event, employers are invited to stop in and receive information about how they can help people getting out of prison reintegrate back into their community, while also finding potentially indispensable employees.
“Events such as this — connecting employers with agencies that provide work-ready candidates — are a good step toward reducing recidivism and increasing safety and prosperity in Southeastern Wisconsin,” Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in a statement.
At the expo, businesses with experience employing the formerly incarcerated, governmental agencies, community groups and faith leaders will be available to answer questions and work with employers.
