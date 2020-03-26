Employers providing essential services meed workers

MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is helping to connect unemployed job seekers with employers that run essential businesses and offer essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many businesses have temporarily closed and laid off their workers to help slow the spread of COVID-19, others are ramping up to fill new jobs that provide essential services during the pandemic. Employers are looking to not only fill new jobs created by economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but to also prepare for staff members who may be out sick due to illness.
"COVID-19 increased the workload for some employers who deliver essential services," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "We want to connect these employers with workers who are looking for work during this time."
Many people are newly or temporarily unemployed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although those displaced from employment due to COVID-19 are not required to look for work to receive unemployment benefits, some may be interested in earning additional income and possibly extending their unemployment benefits. Unemployment benefits may still be paid to individuals working part-time; while wages earned may reduce the weekly benefit, it can extend the amount of time one receives benefits.
DWD has created a webpage to connect job seekers to the in-demand jobs posted on JobCenterofWisconsin.com. These jobs include healthcare occupations like registered nurse and pharmacist, but also transportation and material moving occupations, such as laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, and light truck or delivery service drivers who help transport supplies, food and other products that still need to be delivered to grocery stores, restaurants and hospitals. Visit wisconsinjobcenter.org/lookforjobs/in-demand.htm to connect to in-demand jobs in Wisconsin.
Employers looking to connect with job seekers can post positions for free on JobCenterofWisconsin.com, Wisconsin's free online job search tool. Both employers and job seekers can connect on the site without charge.
Employers who need assistance posting jobs on the website can email JobCenterofWisconsin@dwd.wi.gov or call 888-258-9966 to connect with a business services representative.
As directed in Emergency Order No. 12, workers at essential businesses must implement social distancing requirements.
Concerned about COVID-19?
