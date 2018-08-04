WIND POINT — As soon as Thursday, the Wind Point Village Board could approve the razing of a dilapidated house.
The house is the only developed piece of land on a 5-acre village-owned parcel, 4403 N. Main St., that is at the center of Wind Point's long-running battle over an unassuming 2-foot-wide strip of land. The subject of no small amount of controversy, it has deflated at least one development plan and pitted some residents against the Village Board.
In a meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Building and Zoning Committee is scheduled to make a recommendation to the Village Board on whether to demolish the building. If the committee recommends razing it, the item is expected to appear for approval on the Village Board's Thursday meeting agenda.
Because the house is "beyond repair and clearly does not meet the standards of the village's property maintenance ordinance," it has become a top priority for the village to demolish "as a code enforcement matter," according to a village statement.
The privately owned strip, which runs about 1400 feet along the entirety of the south and west sides of Deepwood Drive, makes it impossible for any potential development of 4403 N. Main St. because it would block driveway access to the road. The village acquired that property last July. Even though the property is undeveloped, save for the house, the village has been unable to do much of anything with the land due to the strip.
These sorts of land strips, commonly referred to as “spite strips,” are illegal and generally accepted to be poor planning practice. However, the Deepwood Drive strip existed before spite strips were outlawed in the county, so it was grandfathered in.
Spite strips can “prevent the rational growth of the community and/or result in inefficient infrastructure,” Jason Valerius, president of the American Planning Association Wisconsin chapter, said in an email.
Valerius said spite strips may be more common in unincorporated communities that are not as concerned with development, but cities and villages are typically “much more concerned” with facilitating growth.
“Whether (spite strips are) created out of spite or good intentions, most jurisdictions seek to prevent landowners from intentionally reducing the value of other peoples’ land,” Valerius added.
Grandfathered in
The Deepwood Drive strip is divided into four segments. One is owned by Wind Meadows Corp., a condominium association, and the other three are owned by the Johnson Wax Development Corp. Wind Meadows cannot sell its segment unless 95 percent of its residents consent, something Robert Randleman, the corporation’s president, said is highly unlikely to happen.
Wind Point has few remaining undeveloped parcels of land, and 4403 N. Main St. is one of them. But the potential for development is what is drawing concern from some Wind Meadows residents. “A lot of people who purchased residences in that area did so for the natural beauty of the area,” Randleman said.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Michael Hawes said the village is aware of residents’ concerns and is taking them into consideration as the village moves forward with 4403 N. Main St.
“The village is in a unique position that we now own 4403 N. Main St. and we can take it through a public process where concerns like those expressed by a small number of Wind Meadows residents can be considered in determining its future use,” Hawes said.
Randleman estimated only about 20 percent of Wind Meadows residents would be in favor of selling the corporation’s segment of the spite strip.
Public process
With the odds of amicably acquiring the strip looking grim, the village is weighing its options.
The Village Board in a June 14 meeting issued a relocation order to begin the purchasing process and is now negotiating a price with Wind Meadows and SC Johnson, but that is more of a formality than anything: The village is on track to use eminent domain, the controversial process in which a municipality acquires private land at fair market value for public use.
The illegality of the strip is irrelevant, Randleman contended, because the Johnson Wax Development Corp. — which developed the Wind Meadows condos — intended for the wooded area at 4403 N. Main St. to remain undeveloped.
“Going back and trying to second guess that by the village seems to be completely arbitrary,” Randleman said.
“They are taking a very aggressive position in instituting an eminent domain process,” he added, alleging that the village would be using the process for the benefit of private development rather than for public use.
Asked whether SCJ is willing to sell its part of the strip, Amy Winter, director of global public affairs for SCJ, said, "We're aware that the village is considering eminent domain for this parcel." She declined to comment further on the company's stance on the issue.
Hawes maintained that the dispute is about incorporating the spite strip into the public right-of-way and “resolving the road access issue in order to have maximum flexibility considering options for 4403 N. Main St.,” not about directly facilitating development.
Development sought
Though the issue may ostensibly be about road access, the village has actively tried to acquire the strip to enable development for more than a year. In an email dated May 8, 2017, that Randleman provided to The Journal Times, Village President Susan Sanabria said acquiring the strip “could lead to a project that would generate considerable property tax revenue each and every year.”
Ray Leffler, owner of Newport Development Corp., proposed building 10-16 “twindominium” units in late 2015, but Wind Meadows — believing it was the sole owner of the strip at the time — declined to sell the strip. Hawes said the village was never directly involved with Leffler’s proposal, but was “made aware of it at certain points.”
When Wind Point performed a title search last winter and discovered the Johnson Wax Development Corp. owned most of the spite strip, Hawes and Village President Susan Sanabria approached SCJ to discuss purchasing the company's portion of the strip. SCJ in the meeting "explored the option of purchasing it (4403 N. Main St.) with the village," Winter said.
Hawes and Sanabria told SCJ that the village would not sell the property without being presented a development plan, and SCJ then told them that the company had no plans to develop the land, according to emails Randleman provided.
Since that meeting "there's been no further conversation," Winter said.
Hawes stressed that there have not been any formal offers made to the village to purchase the land.
“It would not be in the interest of the village and our taxpayers to solicit or accept any offers before addressing the road access issue and going through the process of determining the future use of 4403 N. Main St.,” Hawes said.
Tax concerns
In Sanabria’s May 8, 2017, email, she raised concerns of future financial hardships the village could incur if it did not increase its tax base. Under state law, without new construction, a municipality has limited opportunities to increase its tax levy. Sanabria warned that there could come a time when Wind Point would not be able to increase its tax levy to keep up with inflation unless the increase went to a referendum.
“While the financial position of Wind Point is currently very strong, the future is unpredictable,” Sanabria wrote.
In a May 30, 2017, letter to Randleman, Sanabria doubled down on her request for Wind Meadows to transfer the spite strip. In exchange for the strip, Sanabria offered for the village to take over maintenance responsibilities for areas of the Wind Meadows-owned walking path between 4 Mile Road and Lake Meadow Drive, and between Campus Drive and 3 Mile Road.
As the issue develops, it will be closely watched by the local developer community. Because 4403 N. Main St. is one of the few parcels left undeveloped in the village, it could be a hot commodity if the strip is resolved, Leffler said.
“I think all developers in town are just watching what’s going to happen, and what Wind Point and the association are going to do, if they come up with a compromise or not,” Leffler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
"The illegality of the strip is irrelevant, Randleman contended, because the Johnson Wax Development Corp. — which developed the Wind Meadows condos — intended for the wooded area at 4403 N. Main St. to remain undeveloped."
So let me get this straight--Johnson Wax never owned this property, but they created this land strip around a property they didn't own to maintain green space for the residents of Wind Meadows? That seems to be the definition of spite! If Johnson's Wax wanted their subdivision to have undeveloped land and trees, they should have bought that land when they created the subdivision and left it undeveloped. To create a land strip and restrict your neighbors from doing anything with their land other than provide for your green space would definitely qualify as spiteful.
Randleman should focus on keeping association fees down instead of fighting over a 2 ft. strip...What does he think was on his land before his house was built there? Probably trees
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.