Elmwood Park's proposed 2022 budget shows increase in general fund, expense increase, decrease in taxes
ELMWOOD PARK

ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park has drafted its budget and so far it’s showing a revenue increase in the general fund, an expense increase and a small overall decrease in village taxes for residents.

Administrator Christophe Jenkins presented the 2022 Annual Operating Budget at the Oct. 14 Village Board meeting. Efforts in compiling the budget with Jenkins were Village President Ernie S. Rossi and Finance Chair Laura Rude, as well as the Finance Committee as a whole.

This is the first budget since adoption of the village’s Balanced Budget, Reserve Fund and Municipal Debt Obligation policies. This is also the first budget since the adoption of the previously approved municipal borrowing for windows and door replacement at the village-owned Taylor Complex.

The assessed value of the entire village for 2022 is $47,756,600, a 20% increase from 2021, and places the village tax rate at 6% per $1,000 of assessed value. This is a 0.4% decrease from the prior year’s rate.

Jenkins

“The village of Elmwood Park has definitely made strides,” Jenkins said. “To see how far we’ve come with new policies to keep money in reserves, use the Balanced Budget Policy and Municipal Debt Obligation Policy … those are pretty solid policies that the municipality has to implement to give us that breathing room.”

General fund

The general fund is seeing a 13% revenue increase of $31,986 going to the village-portion of the property tax levy, which reflects a slight decrease of the allowable amount under state law based on net new construction in the village in 2020 and the added new debt obligation payment.

The amount of intergovernmental revenues received from the state hasn’t changed.

Also in the general fund, there is a:

  • 17% revenue increase in licenses and permits to reflect actuals
  • 31% revenue increase in rental income to reflect additional renters
  • 50% revenue decrease in fines, forfeits and penalties
  • 30% expense increase in principal and interest payments for new debt obligation

Payments

As far as payments, the village is seeing an 18% expense increase in general government operations to cover four scheduled elections and special assessment costs.

Also:

  • A 16% expense increase in payroll expenses will reflect additional hiring and wage increases
  • A 3% expense increase in maintenance expenses will reflect capital projects to be completed
  • A 40% expense increase will reflect utility costs more accurately for taking on Building No. 2 of the Taylor Complex
  • A 20% expense decrease is expected for public safety, per new contracts
  • A 3% expense increase is expected for public works

Capital improvement and investments

  • $10,000 for an air conditioner replacement within the Taylor Complex
  • $8,000 for two furnace replacements within the Taylor Complex
  • $1,000 for continual patching and resurfacing of poor areas of village streets
  • $300,000 for Taylor Complex-wide window replacement
  • Using leftover 2021 road funding for to-be-determined infrastructure projects
  • Contingency fund of $52,000 will go into Local Government Investment Pools “Reserve Fund” (currently approximately $130,000), while future capital projects are discussed

The full budget book is available for residents to examine and ask questions about by making an appointment with Administrator Christophe Jenkins by calling 262-554-7818. A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18 before a final vote by the Village Board.

