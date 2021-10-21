Elmwood Park's proposed 2022 budget shows increase in general fund, expense increase, decrease in taxes

ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park has drafted its budget and so far it’s showing a revenue increase in the general fund, an expense increase and a small overall decrease in village taxes for residents.

Administrator Christophe Jenkins presented the 2022 Annual Operating Budget at the Oct. 14 Village Board meeting. Efforts in compiling the budget with Jenkins were Village President Ernie S. Rossi and Finance Chair Laura Rude, as well as the Finance Committee as a whole.

This is the first budget since adoption of the village’s Balanced Budget, Reserve Fund and Municipal Debt Obligation policies. This is also the first budget since the adoption of the previously approved municipal borrowing for windows and door replacement at the village-owned Taylor Complex.

The assessed value of the entire village for 2022 is $47,756,600, a 20% increase from 2021, and places the village tax rate at 6% per $1,000 of assessed value. This is a 0.4% decrease from the prior year’s rate.

“The village of Elmwood Park has definitely made strides,” Jenkins said. “To see how far we’ve come with new policies to keep money in reserves, use the Balanced Budget Policy and Municipal Debt Obligation Policy … those are pretty solid policies that the municipality has to implement to give us that breathing room.”