ELMWOOD PARK — After nearly half a year of being vacant, the Elmwood Park village administrator post has been filled.

Lateria Shaw assumed the role May 18 after Village Board approval.

The village administrator is the chief administrative officer and reports directly to the board.

The village began accepting applications last fall for the part-time positions of village administrator and clerk/treasurer, and indicated that the positions might be combined.

However, Kendal Barriere was hired as clerk and treasurer in January.

The position of clerk/treasurer is responsible for administering elections, assisting the public with applications for all licenses or permits required by state law or local ordinance, posting agendas for all board and committee meetings, attending and preparing minutes for all Village Board meetings and preparing minutes from audio recordings of other boards and committees.

The vacancies were created when former Elmwood Park Village Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Christophe Jenkins left at the end of 2022 to become joint municipal administrator for the village and town of Fredonia, which is closer to his home in West Bend.

Village President Ali Gasser said she expects Shaw and Barriere will “connect all the pieces together and run the village smoothly.”

Part of that will include additional office hours.

“We thought it would be more beneficial having two people rather than just one,” Gasser said. “We thought it would be a really good, positive change.”

About the new leaders

Barriere lives in Elmwood Park and worked as the Village Hall sales representative alongside Jenkins for several years.

“She’s been great in her organizational skills and reaching out to the board,” Gasser said. “An opportunity opened, and she wanted to take part in it. She’s done a really great job of filling the position and learning a lot as she goes.”

She said one perk of the job with the village is that she can work close to home.

“Chris was doing a great job, I’m wanting to keep it going,” Barriere said. “When I see areas that could use just more efficiency, I usually try to fix them.”

Shaw lives in Racine and previously was a social worker. She also has volunteered on several boards and been a community activist.

Shaw is a graduate of the Leadership Racine program and said she was hoping to move into a leadership position, but didn’t have the opportunity at her previous job.

“This will be that first time I'm able to step out into that,” she said. “I just want to keep the flow. I think my vision will really come out, because I’m getting my feet wet now. But I really do appreciate what Chris had set.”

And so far, Shaw said the transition has been smooth.

“We have some projects and different things," she said, "but I just want it to stay the way it is with people being safe, having a good sense of community and having those good core values.”

Gasser said Shaw brings a “nice energy” to the role of village administrator.

“She had a pull for getting involved and connecting the community together,” Gasser said. “She wants to promote Elmwood Park as much as she can.”

