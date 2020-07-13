Elmwood Park Village Board approves starting the process to reconstruct all of its roads

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD PARK — Elmwood Park’s village board has approved initiating the process to reconstruct all of the tiny village’s roads.

The village is planning to rebuild its approximately three miles of road in three stages. On Thursday, the Village Board voted 5-1 to borrow about $815,000 to start the first stage. Voting in favor were Village President Ernie Rossi and trustees Laura Rude, Alicia Gasser, Patricia Black and Ken Hinkle. Trustee Brian Johnson voted in opposition. Trustee Guadalupe Berrios was absent from the meeting.

Construction is expected to being next spring, after the bonding process is complete and after contracts are bid out. The easternmost part of the village’s roads, 0.9 miles of road that primarily make up the Elmwood Drive circle, will be the first to be reconstructed. About $775,000 of the $815,000 is to be spent on road/stormwater reconstruction, with the remaining $40,000 to be set aside for processing fees.

The estimated rate on the bonding is 1.5%.

This new investment is expected to push the village’s mill rate from 4.9% to 6.1%, according to early estimates from Village Administrator Chris Jenkins.