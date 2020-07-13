Elmwood Park Village Board approves starting the process to reconstruct all of its roads

ELMWOOD PARK — Elmwood Park’s village board has approved initiating the process to reconstruct all of the tiny village’s roads.
The village is planning to rebuild its approximately three miles of road in three stages. On Thursday, the Village Board voted 5-1 to borrow about $815,000 to start the first stage. Voting in favor were Village President Ernie Rossi and trustees Laura Rude, Alicia Gasser, Patricia Black and Ken Hinkle. Trustee Brian Johnson voted in opposition. Trustee Guadalupe Berrios was absent from the meeting.
Construction is expected to being next spring, after the bonding process is complete and after contracts are bid out. The easternmost part of the village’s roads, 0.9 miles of road that primarily make up the Elmwood Drive circle, will be the first to be reconstructed. About $775,000 of the $815,000 is to be spent on road/stormwater reconstruction, with the remaining $40,000 to be set aside for processing fees.
The estimated rate on the bonding is 1.5%.
This new investment is expected to push the village’s mill rate from 4.9% to 6.1%, according to early estimates from Village Administrator Chris Jenkins.
Once the first stage is complete, more bonding is to be expected to fund the rest of the road reconstruction project, for which planning started about two years ago, pushing the cost into the millions.(tncms-asset)df5f0c9e-de47-11e9-9b87-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
